1 November 2019

Call to review property management regulation grows, says REINZ

Following the recent launch of A Call for Change – Better Property Management an additional 30 organisations around the country have joined the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) in calling on the Government to state it will formally review the need to regulate the property management industry before the 2020 election.

Bindi Norwell, Chief Executive at REINZ says: “There are now 70 organisations around the country backing the need for the property management industry to be regulated. Some of these organisations include independent property managers who recognise the need for change.

“Additionally, we’ve had a number of landlords and tenants share their stories of how the lack of regulation has impacted them personally. We’ve had stories of financial losses, extreme emotional stress, health problems, regulations being ignored, damage to property and a loss of faith in using property managers. Some of the stories we’ve received have been extremely distressing to read,” continues Norwell.

“Every time a story of consumer harm arises in the media as a result of a property manager behaving in a manner that is dishonest or lacks transparency, this just strengthens our view that the property management industry needs to be regulated,” says Norwell.

“We strongly believe regulation is required to create an industry where all property managers operate ethically and with honesty and transparency, where tenants are looked after, and where landlord's assets are protected,” she continues.

There are approximately 184,000 homes that are managed by property managers.

“If the Government can look into regulating the energy industry due to 33,000 households having their power disconnected, surely, they can agree to review regulation of the property management industry which is an issue that affects more than 180,000 homes,” concludes Norwell.





The total list of supporters now includes:



Airedale Property (new)

Asbestos Testing New Zealand (new)

Auckland Professional Property Management Ltd (new)

Auckland Property Management

Barfoot & Thompson

Bays Community Housing Trust

Bayleys Realty Group

Citizens Advice Bureau – Nga Pou Whakawhirinaki o Aotearoa

Community Housing – Nga Wharerau o Aotearoa

Community Housing Trust Queenstown Lakes (new)

Community Law Centres o Aotearoa (new)

Consumer

CORT Community Housing (new)

Cowdy

Crockers Property

Employers and Manufacturers Association

FaceUp Real Estate (new)

First Avenue Property

First National real estate

Goodwins

Gralin Property Manager (new)

Habitat for Humanity

Harcourts

Harveys (new)

Healthy Homes New Zealand (new)

Infrastructure New Zealand (new)

In Property Ltd

Irelands (Independent Property Managers) (new)

Lifewise (new)

Living Corporation Ltd

LJ Hooker (new)

Lodge Real Estate (new)

Maintain to Profit (new)

Maintenance Manager (new)

Manawatū Tenants’ Union

Meth Testing New Zealand (new)

Monte Cecilia – Housing Homeless Families

New Ground Living (new)

New Zealand Green Building Council

New Zealand Union of Students’ Associations – NZUSA

Ngāi Tahu Property (new)

Nidd Realty (new)

Oracle Property Management (Independent) (new)

Oxygen (Independent Property Managers) (new)

Palace (new)

Pinkney Property Management (new)

Professionals

Professionals Whakatane

Property Brokers

Property Council New Zealand

Property Safe (new)

Ray White

realestate.co.nz

Real-iQ

Rental Living Property Management

Renters United

Resolve Property Management (new)

Skills

Spectre Property Management Services Ltd

Summit Property Management

Tapi

Tauranga Rentals Ltd

The Rent Shop Ltd

The Salvation Army

Tommy’s Property Management

TPA – Tenants Protection Association

Vision West Community Trust (new)

Watson Real Estate (new)

Wendell Property Management

Whittle, Night & Boatwood Ltd



