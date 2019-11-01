Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Call to review property management regulation grows

Friday, 1 November 2019, 11:06 am
Press Release: REINZ

1 November 2019
For immediate release

Call to review property management regulation grows, says REINZ

Following the recent launch of A Call for Change – Better Property Management an additional 30 organisations around the country have joined the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) in calling on the Government to state it will formally review the need to regulate the property management industry before the 2020 election.

Bindi Norwell, Chief Executive at REINZ says: “There are now 70 organisations around the country backing the need for the property management industry to be regulated. Some of these organisations include independent property managers who recognise the need for change.

“Additionally, we’ve had a number of landlords and tenants share their stories of how the lack of regulation has impacted them personally. We’ve had stories of financial losses, extreme emotional stress, health problems, regulations being ignored, damage to property and a loss of faith in using property managers. Some of the stories we’ve received have been extremely distressing to read,” continues Norwell.

“Every time a story of consumer harm arises in the media as a result of a property manager behaving in a manner that is dishonest or lacks transparency, this just strengthens our view that the property management industry needs to be regulated,” says Norwell.

“We strongly believe regulation is required to create an industry where all property managers operate ethically and with honesty and transparency, where tenants are looked after, and where landlord's assets are protected,” she continues.

There are approximately 184,000 homes that are managed by property managers.

“If the Government can look into regulating the energy industry due to 33,000 households having their power disconnected, surely, they can agree to review regulation of the property management industry which is an issue that affects more than 180,000 homes,” concludes Norwell.


The total list of supporters now includes:


Airedale Property (new)
Asbestos Testing New Zealand (new)
Auckland Professional Property Management Ltd (new)
Auckland Property Management
Barfoot & Thompson
Bays Community Housing Trust
Bayleys Realty Group
Citizens Advice Bureau – Nga Pou Whakawhirinaki o Aotearoa
Community Housing – Nga Wharerau o Aotearoa
Community Housing Trust Queenstown Lakes (new)
Community Law Centres o Aotearoa (new)
Consumer
CORT Community Housing (new)
Cowdy
Crockers Property
Employers and Manufacturers Association
FaceUp Real Estate (new)
First Avenue Property
First National real estate
Goodwins
Gralin Property Manager (new)
Habitat for Humanity
Harcourts
Harveys (new)
Healthy Homes New Zealand (new)
Infrastructure New Zealand (new)
In Property Ltd
Irelands (Independent Property Managers) (new)
Lifewise (new)
Living Corporation Ltd
LJ Hooker (new)
Lodge Real Estate (new)
Maintain to Profit (new)
Maintenance Manager (new)
Manawatū Tenants’ Union
Meth Testing New Zealand (new)
Monte Cecilia – Housing Homeless Families
New Ground Living (new)
New Zealand Green Building Council
New Zealand Union of Students’ Associations – NZUSA
Ngāi Tahu Property (new)
Nidd Realty (new)
Oracle Property Management (Independent) (new)
Oxygen (Independent Property Managers) (new)
Palace (new)
Pinkney Property Management (new)
Professionals
Professionals Whakatane
Property Brokers
Property Council New Zealand
Property Safe (new)
Ray White
realestate.co.nz
Real-iQ
Rental Living Property Management
Renters United
Resolve Property Management (new)
Skills
Spectre Property Management Services Ltd
Summit Property Management
Tapi
Tauranga Rentals Ltd
The Rent Shop Ltd
The Salvation Army
Tommy’s Property Management
TPA – Tenants Protection Association
Vision West Community Trust (new)
Watson Real Estate (new)
Wendell Property Management
Whittle, Night & Boatwood Ltd


ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from REINZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

LA-London Out; Auckland-NY In: "New Era" For Air NZ International

Air New Zealand is accelerating its ambitions for North America and will launch a non-stop service between Auckland and New York using its 787-9 Dreamliner in October 2020. More>>

ALSO:

Data Investment: Govt Backs Te Reo, Environmental Data Research

The Government is investing in ambitious research that will digitise Te Reo, grow the low-carbon protein efficient aquaculture industry, help interpret environmental trends, and large data sets says Research, Science and Innovation Minister Megan ... More>>

ALSO:

Training: 27 Percent Increase In Trades Academy Places

Two secondary-school initiatives are being expanded as part of the Government’s plan to see more young New Zealanders take up a trade to help close the skills gap. More>>

ALSO:

Unsolicited Messages: NZ Company Fined $36,000

The New Zealand Trustees Association (NZTA) and founder, Errol Anderson, have been fined a total penalty of NZ$ 44,000 in the Auckland High Court for sending unsolicited commercial electronic messages. More>>

Marine And Freshwater Reports: EDS Calls For Urgent Action On Marine Management

“There are some big issues to address. These include many marine species and habitats that are in serious trouble. Of the sample investigated, the report finds that 22% of marine mammals, 90% of seabirds and 80% of shorebirds are threatened with or actually at risk of extinction..." More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 