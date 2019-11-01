Call to review property management regulation grows
1 November 2019
Call to review property management regulation grows, says REINZ
Following the recent launch of A Call for Change – Better Property Management an additional 30 organisations around the country have joined the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) in calling on the Government to state it will formally review the need to regulate the property management industry before the 2020 election.
Bindi Norwell, Chief Executive at REINZ says: “There are now 70 organisations around the country backing the need for the property management industry to be regulated. Some of these organisations include independent property managers who recognise the need for change.
“Additionally, we’ve had a number of landlords and tenants share their stories of how the lack of regulation has impacted them personally. We’ve had stories of financial losses, extreme emotional stress, health problems, regulations being ignored, damage to property and a loss of faith in using property managers. Some of the stories we’ve received have been extremely distressing to read,” continues Norwell.
“Every time a story of consumer harm arises in the media as a result of a property manager behaving in a manner that is dishonest or lacks transparency, this just strengthens our view that the property management industry needs to be regulated,” says Norwell.
“We strongly believe regulation is required to create an industry where all property managers operate ethically and with honesty and transparency, where tenants are looked after, and where landlord's assets are protected,” she continues.
There are approximately 184,000 homes that are managed by property managers.
“If the Government can look into regulating the energy industry due to 33,000 households having their power disconnected, surely, they can agree to review regulation of the property management industry which is an issue that affects more than 180,000 homes,” concludes Norwell.
The total list of supporters now includes:
Airedale Property (new)
Asbestos Testing New Zealand (new)
Auckland Professional Property Management Ltd (new)
Auckland Property Management
Barfoot & Thompson
Bays Community Housing Trust
Bayleys Realty Group
Citizens Advice Bureau – Nga Pou Whakawhirinaki o Aotearoa
Community Housing – Nga Wharerau o Aotearoa
Community Housing Trust Queenstown Lakes (new)
Community Law Centres o Aotearoa (new)
Consumer
CORT Community Housing (new)
Cowdy
Crockers Property
Employers and Manufacturers Association
FaceUp Real Estate (new)
First Avenue Property
First National real estate
Goodwins
Gralin Property Manager (new)
Habitat for Humanity
Harcourts
Harveys (new)
Healthy Homes New Zealand (new)
Infrastructure New Zealand (new)
In Property Ltd
Irelands (Independent Property Managers) (new)
Lifewise (new)
Living Corporation Ltd
LJ Hooker (new)
Lodge Real Estate (new)
Maintain to Profit (new)
Maintenance Manager (new)
Manawatū Tenants’ Union
Meth Testing New Zealand (new)
Monte Cecilia – Housing Homeless Families
New Ground Living (new)
New Zealand Green Building Council
New Zealand Union of Students’ Associations – NZUSA
Ngāi Tahu Property (new)
Nidd Realty (new)
Oracle Property Management (Independent) (new)
Oxygen (Independent Property Managers) (new)
Palace (new)
Pinkney Property Management (new)
Professionals
Professionals Whakatane
Property Brokers
Property Council New Zealand
Property Safe (new)
Ray White
realestate.co.nz
Real-iQ
Rental Living Property Management
Renters United
Resolve Property Management (new)
Skills
Spectre Property Management Services Ltd
Summit Property Management
Tapi
Tauranga Rentals Ltd
The Rent Shop Ltd
The Salvation Army
Tommy’s Property Management
TPA – Tenants Protection Association
Vision West Community Trust (new)
Watson Real Estate (new)
Wendell Property Management
Whittle, Night & Boatwood Ltd
