Double award recognition for Aeroqual

Monday, 4 November 2019, 1:36 pm
Press Release: Aeroqual New Zealand

Double award recognition for Aeroqual in air quality innovation and global growth success

TIN100 and Clean Air Society ANZ honour Aeroqual at prestigious Award events

Auckland, NZ, 4 November, 2019 - Aeroqual, a global leader in air quality monitoring systems, features in the TIN 100 Absolute IT Supreme Scale-up Awards for 2019 as announced at the Technology Investment Network (TIN) Awards in Auckland. This honour follows on from the company winning the Innovation Award at the Clean Air Society of Australia and New Zealand (CASANZ) Awards held in Queenstown recently.

TIN celebrates the success of the New Zealand technology sector by recognising high performing companies. Aeroqual was among those companies with the highest number in place gains in the top 200 companies on the TIN rankings.

“This year’s Absolute IT Supreme Scale-ups showcase a range of uniquely innovative companies which demonstrate the depth of innovation in this area,” says Greg Shanahan, managing director of TIN. “The companies are strongly competitive this year, with a significant number of small companies enjoying extraordinary growth.”

The CASANZ Innovation Award recognised Aeroqual for leading the way in air quality innovation and its instrumental role in a significant research programme led by the University of Auckland. Its goal was to develop a system of low-cost, high density air quality monitors for the city of Los Angeles. The project involved the deployment of a network at scale in association with the South Coast Management District in Los Angeles and showed how these systems can create data within a city with a variety of air qualities. These systems were monitored from the Aeroqual operations centre in Auckland.

Aeroqual Chief Executive Mark Templeton says the company is delighted to have received recognition from two very different local organisations.

“We are honoured to be recognised in two highly prestigious award ceremonies, acknowledging both the value of the air quality monitoring solutions we create and our ability to sell them to a global market. A huge factor in our success is the support we receive from Callaghan Innovation and NZTE and we’re extremely grateful for their assistance,” says Templeton.

“Collaboration is the key to innovation, and we’ve been fortunate to partner with the University of Auckland and the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment on a multi-year R&D project which has culminated in the set-up of a 100-node air sensor network in Los Angeles. This has resulted in the creation of new IP, jobs and commercial opportunities, and we hope it will lay the foundation for a cluster of companies with expertise in this area in Auckland.”

