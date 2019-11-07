Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Tools working smarter for plumbing trade

Thursday, 7 November 2019, 12:19 pm
Press Release: Apprenticeship Training Trust

7th November 2019

Trade tool supplier Toolware Sales Limited has given a group of plumbing businesses a chance to try and test innovative tools from UK specialist Monument Tools, at an event hosted recently by the Apprenticeship Training Trust (ATT), in East Tamaki, Auckland.


The event presented new tool technology while also giving Monument the opportunity to hear feedback from plumbers about how tools can help make their work easier and more efficient.


Helen Stephens says it was ATT’s independence from any commercial business that gave Toolware the incentive to approach its plumbing trade partners to hear valuable views and opinions:


“Monument is a world leader in professional quality tools and its development team visited us to present new products and hear feedback. New Zealand’s plumbing differs from other countries so it’s an ideal place to test the adaptability of new tools.


“We also know our partner businesses appreciate being at the forefront of tool advancement and learning about the new techniques that will ultimately make their job easier.


“For Monument and Toolware the event was a good research opportunity - these types of industry events certainly benefit our partner businesses and we hope to do more in the future,” she says.


Monument Tools are sold in New Zealand through Toolware, New Zealand’s largest supplier of quality trade tools to construction industries, including plumbing, and the DIY market. Toolware also provides ATT’s 367 apprentices in plumbing, drainlaying and gas-fitting, and electrical, with tools for their apprenticeships.


The Monument range of plumbing tools are designed to make plumbing installation quicker and simpler whatever the material being used, from copper piping to brass and polymers.


ATT is a registered charitable trust that recruits, employs and places apprentices into ‘host’ businesses in the plumbing, gasfitting, drainlaying and electrical trades. ATT calls this a ‘managed-apprentice model.’ Established in 1991, ATT operates from five locations – Auckland, Hamilton, Wellington, Christchurch and Dunedin and has apprentices working throughout New Zealand.

ENDS

Find more from Apprenticeship Training Trust on InfoPages.
 
 
 
