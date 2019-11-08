Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Two wins for RNZ at international media awards

Friday, 8 November 2019, 1:10 pm
Press Release: Radio New Zealand Limited


RNZ’s reporting of the Christchurch terror attacks, and the podcast Gone Fishing, have won awards at the prestigious 2019 Association for International Broadcasting (AIBs) gala dinner held in London.

For coverage of the Christchurch terror attacks, RNZ won the award for Daily Journalism: Ongoing Reporting – Radio/Audio. The RNZ/Stuff co-production of the true crime podcast Gone Fishing won the award for Investigative – Radio/Audio.

The award for Gone Fishing follows a gold award from the New York Festivals and was Podcast of the Year at the NZ Radio Awards.

The Daily Journalism and Investigative categories are among the most fiercely-contested, and RNZ was up against the best in the world.

The AIBs are judged by an international panel of experts nominated by broadcasters from round the world. They cover factual television, radio, audio and online productions in any language. 2019 marks the 15th year of these independent, influential and respected awards.

RNZ was also recognised with Checkpoint with Lisa Owen being a finalist in the AIBs with the story ‘How hard is it to plant trees for a living?’ It was in the Daily Journalism: Single Report – Radio/Audio category.

