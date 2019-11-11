The best in hair, beauty and barbering announced



New Zealand’s top hair and beauty professionals were recognised for their creativity, dedication and business skills at The Industry Awards last night, held at Te Papa in Wellington.

The Industry Awards are hosted annually by the New Zealand Association of Registered Hairdressers (NZARH), Kitomba Salon and Spa Software and the New Zealand Hair and Beauty Industry Training Organisation (HITO).

With 20 awards, there was much to celebrate. In accepting their awards many shared their love of their industries and their supportive teams and clients.

New Zealand Hair Salon of the Year: Tayla’d Styling, Hibiscus Coast

This prestigious award celebrates a hair or barbering business that is at the top of its game and displays all-round strong performance.

The judges thought Tayla’d Styling’s entry showcased examples of excellent strategic planning, as well as outstanding results over the past year. They believe that it is the determination and passion of owner Tayla Carpenter that is the key to the business’s success.

Tayla also won the Top Performing Stylist of the Year award this year.

“To win and to be recognized in the industry for our hardwork and dedication is such an amazing feeling and really overwhelming.

I truly couldn't achieve this without my incredible team members who are the backbone of our salon, brand partners such as Matrix for our opportunities and support, and Kitomba for making it easy for me to see everything clearly with our numbers and marketing, and of course the support of our family, friends and our loyal clients.

I would recommend entering to everyone, it's a great way to look at your business more thoroughly and to celebrate your achievements, as well to pre plan your goals for the next year ahead.

I'm so grateful and feel honoured to have received two awards, these were major goals we hit last night. Thank you for the opportunity to have an event like this to attend, I'm looking forward to next year.”

Apprentice of the Year: Vienna More, Clipjoint and Co. (Christchurch)

The Apprentice of the Year award goes to the best “all-round” hairdressing, barbering, or beauty therapy apprentice. The apprentice must show commitment to their training and the desire to improve in all areas.

Judges said winner Vienna Moore, chosen from four regional winners across New Zealand, is a great example of a hardworking apprentice. “Not only was it clear a lot of thought had gone into this entry, but it was a great, original and creative read!”

New Zealand Beauty Salon of the Year: Puravida Beauty, Wellington

This award celebrates a beauty business that is clearly excelling and achieves phenomenal results in their overall business numbers and growth.

The judges were impressed by Puravida beauty’s clear focus on their goals, and the strategies they’ve put in place to achieve them.

Owner, Sherri-lee Scholtz said “I am so thankful to The Industry Awards and the sponsors of the event, for allowing us to come together and celebrate the hair and beauty industry. I am so beyond grateful and still a little shocked about our win.

A big thank you to my amazing clients for their loyalty and support, without them we would be nothing, thank-you to Holly my staff member, my suppliers, my friends and family for always having my back, and to my daughter, Callie, for being my biggest cheerleader with love, support and a smile!”

Jasmine McBeth Memorial Scholarship: Tee Tupara, Cremebrulee Hair and Beauty, Taupo

The Jasmine McBeth Memorial Scholarship was set up in memory of HITO apprentice, Jasmine McBeth who completed her hairdressing apprenticeship whilst battling cancer, but sadly passed in 2007.

Her parents, Denise and Murray McBeth used the money she had saved for her business to create this scholarship. It’s awarded to a hairdressing apprentice that demonstrates dedication, passion and commitment to their training and career.

The judges said this year’s winner, Tee Tupara not only had an outstanding application but also a clear passion for hairdressing, outstanding work ethic and desire to succeed. “Tee is a great role model for the next generation.”

Editorial Stylist of the Year: Kylie Hayes, Moha Hairdressing, Dunedin

Kylie Hayes took home four awards last night. She was the winner of the Editorial Stylist of the Year - Colour Concept, Editorial Stylist of the Year - Cover Shot, Editorial Stylist of the Year - Derek Elvy Visionary Award and the overall Editorial Stylist of the Year.

“Thank you, you have once again provided us with a platform that allows us all to shine, an outlet for us to tell our individual story, be artists and share our creativity with one another.

I’m truly thankful to be recognised by an internationally acclaimed judging panel, alongside my industry peers, to all the other finalists congratulations we are all winners in the end.

I dedicate this win to all the hardworking mothers of our industry and incredible husbands that support us on our journey.”



TRAINING AWARDS

Industry Trainer of the Year: Cathy Davys, Vivo Hair and Beauty, Wellington

Workplace of the Year: Absolute Hair, Waikanae

Jasmine McBeth Memorial Scholarship: Tee Tupara, Cremebrulee Hair and Beauty, Taupo

Apprentice of the Year: Vienna Moore, Biba Christchurch

Regional Apprentices of the Year

Northern: Grace Wilkinson, Biba, Auckland

Northern Central: Tee Tupara, Cremebrulee Hair and Beauty, Taupo

Central: Eilish Mooney, Buoy Salon and Spa, Wellington

Southern: Vienna Moore, Clipjoint and Co., Christchurch

Judges’ Special Mention: Ben Tuetue, The Barber Lounge, Christchurch



BUSINESS AWARDS

New Zealand Hair Salon of the Year: Tayla’d Styling, Hibiscus Coast

New Zealand Beauty Salon of the Year: Puravida Beauty, Wellington

Excellence in Marketing: Reds Hairdressing, Porirua

Sustainable Salon of the Year: Scout, Wellington

Best Salon Design (Joint winners): Iron + Ivy, Queenstown and Megan Nicole Hair Design, Christchurch

Top Performing Stylist of the Year: Tayla Carpenter - Tayla’d Styling, Hibiscus Coast

CREATIVE AWARDS

Derek Elvy Visionary Award: Kylie Hayes, Moha Hairdressing, Dunedin

Patrick Cameron Under 4 Years in the Industry: Ashleigh Mullacrane, House of Hair, Gisborne

Patrick Cameron Over 4 Years in the Industry: Caren Mackay, Invercargill

Editorial Stylist of the Year: Kylie Hayes, Moha Hairdressing, Dunedin

Editorial Stylist of the Year - Colour Concept: Kylie Hayes, Moha Hairdressing, Dunedin

Editorial Stylist of the Year - Cover Shot: Kylie Hayes, Moha Hairdressing, Dunedin

Editorial Stylist of the Year - Le Male: Rachel Elmiger, Mancraft, Taupo

Editorial Stylist of the Year - Next Generation Stylist: Hlawn Nawl, Buoy Spa and Beauty, Wellington

Editorial Stylist of the Year - Hot Shot New Talent Stylist: Shayla Mcdougall, KN Colab, New Plymouth

Hair Stylist of the Year - Next Generation: Teighan Robinson, Vivo Hair and Beauty, Invercargill

Hair Stylist of the Year - Senior Stylist: Ronda Shaskey, Nspyre Red Boutique Hair Lounge, Christchurch

