Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Marlborough medical cannabis company raises $500k in 2 days

Monday, 11 November 2019, 4:45 pm
Press Release: PledgeMe

Pledges from the New Zealand public has seen medical cannabis grower Puro reach their minimum crowdfunding target of half a million dollars by Friday, 8 November. Since the weekend they've raised another $320k, bringing the total raise to $820k. They aim to raise $2 million through a retail equity crowdfunding, and an additional $2 million in a wholesale campaign. The capital raised will be used to build a research centre and initial growing facilities.

“Getting to the half a million dollar mark means that this is no longer theoretical. We can now say that Puro will be growing premium medical cannabis in Marlborough,” says Tim Aldridge, Managing Director of Puro.

Puro has purchase agreements in place with seven Australian and New Zealand pharmaceutical companies and extraction partners, and has already obtained its Ministry of Health licence to undertake scientific cannabis research. Puro will operate on 2 growing sites, Waihopai and Kekerengu.

Puro director Sank Macfarlane, whose family has farmed on the Kekerengu site for 130 years, says medical cannabis could become as valuable to Marlborough as Sauvignon Blanc.

The company is seeking to raise up to $4,000,000, which represents 14.58% of Puro's equity. Puro is running two campaigns, one to raise the legal maximum from the public of $2 million, and one to raise $2 million from Wholesale investors. Shares are priced at $1 each with a minimum investment of $500 for the public crowdfunding campaign, and $50,000 for the wholesale campaign. Those that invest over $50,000 will receive voting shares.

Puro chose PledgeMe for capital raising because it “wanted to give the New Zealand public the opportunity to reap the rewards of this fast-growing industry", says Mr Aldridge, adding that the public response has been "humbling".

The equity crowdfunding campaign launched publicly on 6 November, 10am. The offer will close on 6 December 2019. To view Puro’s equity crowdfunding campaign CLICK HERE.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from PledgeMe on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Toxicology Tests Planned: Dead Rats Washed Up On Beaches

As many as 600 rats washed up on Westport's North Beach over the weekend to the horror of locals. DOC said they may have been killed by a recent 1080 poison drop 140km away and washed down the Buller River after heavy rain battered the coast. More>>

ALSO:

Transition To Low Carbon: Mineral And Petroleum Resource Strategy

Responsibly Delivering Value – A Minerals and Petroleum Strategy for Aotearoa New Zealand: 2019-2029 has been developed to provide the direction for the sector in the transition to a low carbon and productive, sustainable and inclusive economy. More>>

ALSO:

MethaneSAT: Methane Satellite Mission Control In New Zealand

Mission Control for an international space mission to help tackle climate change will be based in New Zealand, with the Government putting $26 million towards the state-of-the-art satellite...More>>

ALSO:

Real Estate: Late Spring Surge

The continued shortage of quality real estate listings, coupled with record low mortgage interest rates have combined to add some zing to the property market over October. More>>

Wellbeing Stats: Finances Less Terrible And Less Great

According to results from the General Social Survey, the proportion of people who felt they had enough or more than enough money to meet everyday needs increased from 51 percent in 2008 to 63 percent in 2018, Stats NZ said today. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 