Hopster Announces Partnership Deal with SKY New Zealand



London, 11 November 2019 – Hopster, the award-winning preschool educational and entertainment digital platform that develops young children’s learning through kids TV shows, music, games and books has announced that it has secured a partnership with Sky New Zealand.

Launching in November, through Sky New Zealand's’ entertainment streaming services NEON and Sky Go, subscribers will have access to hundreds of Hopster’s educational preschool shows, video books and music videos that are built around an international early years curriculum.

Preschoolers will be able to enjoy handpicked age-appropriate family favourite shows such as Molang and Hopster Studios animated originals which include science-based show Clever Brenda, fast-paced Grimm’s Fairy Tales series Two Minute Talesandempathy-focused show Saturday Club.

Nick Walters, Founder and CEO at Hopster said: “We couldn’t be more pleased to be launching with Sky in New Zealand. It’s been a long-held ambition of ours to build our distribution in the region - and with Sky New Zealand we’ve found the perfect partner. We can’t wait to get Hopster’s unique content and award-winning mobile app into the hands of Kiwis- and to start developing the service with local content to offer an even richer experience. This could be the start of something big.”





