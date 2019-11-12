Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Hopster Announces Partnership Deal with SKY New Zealand

Tuesday, 12 November 2019, 8:46 am
Press Release: Hopster


London, 11 November 2019 Hopster, the award-winning preschool educational and entertainment digital platform that develops young children’s learning through kids TV shows, music, games and books has announced that it has secured a partnership with Sky New Zealand.

Launching in November, through Sky New Zealand's’ entertainment streaming services NEON and Sky Go, subscribers will have access to hundreds of Hopster’s educational preschool shows, video books and music videos that are built around an international early years curriculum.

Preschoolers will be able to enjoy handpicked age-appropriate family favourite shows such as Molang and Hopster Studios animated originals which include science-based show Clever Brenda, fast-paced Grimm’s Fairy Tales series Two Minute Talesandempathy-focused show Saturday Club.

Nick Walters, Founder and CEO at Hopster said: “We couldn’t be more pleased to be launching with Sky in New Zealand. It’s been a long-held ambition of ours to build our distribution in the region - and with Sky New Zealand we’ve found the perfect partner. We can’t wait to get Hopster’s unique content and award-winning mobile app into the hands of Kiwis- and to start developing the service with local content to offer an even richer experience. This could be the start of something big.”


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Hopster on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Toxicology Tests Planned: Dead Rats Washed Up On Beaches

As many as 600 rats washed up on Westport's North Beach over the weekend to the horror of locals. DOC said they may have been killed by a recent 1080 poison drop 140km away and washed down the Buller River after heavy rain battered the coast. More>>

ALSO:

Transition To Low Carbon: Mineral And Petroleum Resource Strategy

Responsibly Delivering Value – A Minerals and Petroleum Strategy for Aotearoa New Zealand: 2019-2029 has been developed to provide the direction for the sector in the transition to a low carbon and productive, sustainable and inclusive economy. More>>

ALSO:

MethaneSAT: Methane Satellite Mission Control In New Zealand

Mission Control for an international space mission to help tackle climate change will be based in New Zealand, with the Government putting $26 million towards the state-of-the-art satellite...More>>

ALSO:

Real Estate: Late Spring Surge

The continued shortage of quality real estate listings, coupled with record low mortgage interest rates have combined to add some zing to the property market over October. More>>

Wellbeing Stats: Finances Less Terrible And Less Great

According to results from the General Social Survey, the proportion of people who felt they had enough or more than enough money to meet everyday needs increased from 51 percent in 2008 to 63 percent in 2018, Stats NZ said today. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 