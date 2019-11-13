Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Company calls on Union to dial down aggression for students

Wednesday, 13 November 2019, 1:36 pm
Press Release: Go Bus

Media Statement
13 November 2019


Bus Company calls on Union to dial down aggression for the sake of NCEA students


Go Bus is calling on First Union and its members to dial down the hyperbole and aggression that have been part of its short notice strike and picket. The company rejects completely claims the safety of picketers has been put at risk, and if anything, believes the actions of those picketing has been out of control.

Go Bus says it remains committed to returning to bargaining and wants to implement a pay rise for its Auckland drivers as soon as possible, and current attempts to disrupt services are not helping these processes.

“We respect the right of the members of this Union to strike and picket but implore them not to interfere with our lawful efforts to provide a reliable and safe bus service and ask them to think about our student passengers at this time,” said Kura Poulava, HR Director, Go Bus Transport.

“The Union’s decision to attempt to disrupt bus services on the first day of NCEA examinations show just how out of touch they are with real people. Right now is a particularly stressful time for students and their parents, and the action of First Union is exacerbating this stress.”

-ends-

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Go Bus on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Reserve Bank: Official Cash Rate Unchanged At 1 Percent

The Monetary Policy Committee has decided to keep the Official Cash Rate (OCR) at 1.0 percent. Employment remains around its maximum sustainable level while inflation remains below the 2 percent target mid-point but within our target range... More>>

Food Prices: Avocados At Lowest Price In Almost Three Years

Avocados are at their cheapest average price since February 2017, with tomato, lettuce, and cucumber prices also falling, Stats NZ said today. More>>

Auckland Port Move: Cabinet Ministers Deliberate On Report

Cabinet ministers now have a copy of a report urging the government to move the Auckland port up north, but say no final decisions have been made. More>>

ALSO:

Toxicology Tests Planned: Dead Rats Washed Up On Beaches

As many as 600 rats washed up on Westport's North Beach over the weekend to the horror of locals. DOC said they may have been killed by a recent 1080 poison drop 140km away and washed down the Buller River after heavy rain battered the coast. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 