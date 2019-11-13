Company calls on Union to dial down aggression for students

13 November 2019



Bus Company calls on Union to dial down aggression for the sake of NCEA students



Go Bus is calling on First Union and its members to dial down the hyperbole and aggression that have been part of its short notice strike and picket. The company rejects completely claims the safety of picketers has been put at risk, and if anything, believes the actions of those picketing has been out of control.

Go Bus says it remains committed to returning to bargaining and wants to implement a pay rise for its Auckland drivers as soon as possible, and current attempts to disrupt services are not helping these processes.

“We respect the right of the members of this Union to strike and picket but implore them not to interfere with our lawful efforts to provide a reliable and safe bus service and ask them to think about our student passengers at this time,” said Kura Poulava, HR Director, Go Bus Transport.

“The Union’s decision to attempt to disrupt bus services on the first day of NCEA examinations show just how out of touch they are with real people. Right now is a particularly stressful time for students and their parents, and the action of First Union is exacerbating this stress.”

