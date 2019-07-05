Taranaki to host Sprint Triathlon Championships

Taranaki to host Sprint Triathlon Championships for first time

New Plymouth is set to host the best of New Zealand and the World next March.

Building on the success of the 2019 festival, hosting the New Plymouth ITU Triathlon World Cup race and the WIL Sport NZ Schools Triathlon Championships, the event is stepping up for a full on day of racing at Ngamotu Beach next March.

Racing on the same day as the world’s ITU elite triathletes, will be the very best (and arguably most competitive) Age Group athletes racing in the NZ Sprint Distance Triathlon Championships - the finale of the Suzuki National Championships. (and a fitting way to Sprint by the Mountain – it will be an Event Like No Other!)

“In awarding the event to New Plymouth, we are enabling age group athletes to race their national championships on a stunning and challenging course, delivered by a team that consistently delivers world class events. Taranaki is a location that is a favourite for athletes and spectators across the country for its environment and hospitality” says interim CEO of Triathlon New Zealand, Jen Gregory

Entries are now open for the keenly raced event with competitors aged 16 – 85+ from across New Zealand expected to toe the start line – competing for National honours. It is expected that over 500 athletes from across the country will descend on New Plymouth to swim, bike and run. Not only are NZ medals on offer but also keenly sought-after places to represent New Zealand in the team at the 2020 Edmonton World Championships in August – plenty on the line to race for.







For the younger competitors, or those that just want to have a go, the Taranaki Tri-er offers the chance to have some fun and race hard at the shorter distance, for those age 11 and above.

The National Sprint Triathlon Championships have been held in Kinloch, Lake Taupo for many years and it’s a significant coup to bring them to Taranaki. It’s a testament to the warm community welcome that New Plymouth has delivered over the last nine years that has led to the change.

The event has been welcomed by Venture Taranaki, the region’s development agency, as a fantastic addition to an already action-packed triathlon event.

“Taranaki welcomes this exciting event, with its competitors ranging from school kids to some of the world’s best triathletes. It’s a fantastic opportunity to showcase all that Taranaki offers,” says Venture Taranaki Chief Executive Justine Gilliland.

“As well as inspiring racers of all ages to train and race alongside a world-cup event, it gives a taste of what it’s like to compete at the top level, right here in Taranaki.”

Returning for a second year, especially for supporters and locals, the Mellowpuff Trust Fun-run will provide an energetic break in the day’s racing with a chance to test the legs on the blue carpet. Perfect for those that want to be a part of the action on the day and support an amazing local charity. All part of the aim for the festival to leave a legacy beyond the spectacle of race day.

Spectator entry to all events across the day is free, including the ITU Triathlon World Cup racing on the Sunday, with Event Director, Shanelle Barrett, saying there are more exciting announcements in the weeks ahead.

“This event is about the community, with the athletes immersing themselves in the local region and many of them taking up the offer of homestay accommodation to enjoy the hospitality of the locals with some having been with the same families for years. It is important that spectators can watch all of the events, free of charge, which helps create an amazing atmosphere on race day, I am sure we will see that extended to the Tri NZ National Sprint Triathlon Championships as well as the ITU Triathlon World Cup races.”

Taranaki Tri Festival is made possible thanks to the support of Venture Taranaki, TSB Community Trust, WIL Sport, Port Taranaki, Sport Taranaki, Plymouth International and the wider community of Taranaki.

Entries are open now for all events at the Taranaki Tri Festival, to be held in

New Plymouth at Ngamotu Beach on Sunday 29 March 2020.

Visit www.taranakitrifestival.nz for more information.

Event Details:

When: Sunday 29 March 2020

Where: Ngamotu Beach, New Plymouth, New Zealand

Who: Athletes, spectators



ends

