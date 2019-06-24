Kindergartens Welcome $24m for Learning Support Services



He Whānau Manaaki Kindergartens welcome the announcement that $24m will be invested into Early Intervention Services.

Minister of Children, Tracey Martin visited Toru Fetū Kindergarten in Porirua today to announce $24m is to be dedicated to Early Intervention Services.

This came as a very welcome and positive message for He Whānau Manaaki Kindergartens. Whānau Manaaki Kindergartens runs 86 kindergartens in the lower North Island and three home-based education networks catering mainly to Pasifika and migrant families.

“We know first hand the problems children and families face waiting for assistance” says Whanau Manaaki Kindergartens Chief Executive Officer Amanda Coulston.

Extra money was put into learning support services in last year’s budget and the government hoped it would cut waiting lists for those children needing support. Instead, waiting lists continiued to grow.

Currently, 11 Whānau Manaaki teachers are undergoing extra training on top of their teaching workloads, to become early intervention specialists.

Amanda Coulston says, “the injection of funding into early learning support is imperative.”

He Whānau Manaaki Kindergartens welcome the opportunity to work alongside the Minister of Children and Ministry of Education. As Amanda Coulston says, “We are committed to making a difference for all children and we want to work with others to improve the lives and educational outcomes of those who are currently missing out”.

