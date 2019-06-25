Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

2018 Early childhood education complaints report published

Tuesday, 25 June 2019, 11:03 am
Press Release: Ministry of Education

More parents, whānau and caregivers are complaining to the Ministry when they have a concern about early childhood education, with a total of 430 complaints received in 2018.

"It’s important that parents and whānau can have confidence that their children are learning in a safe, well-run early childhood service," says Katrina Casey, Deputy Secretary Sector Enablement and Support.

"It’s clear that parents, whānau and caregivers are more aware of the role we play and are more confident about coming to us when they have a concern about their child’s education and care or something doesn’t seem right. That shift in awareness is most obviously demonstrated by the fact we’ve had more than twice as many complainants coming to us when they’ve been unhappy with how a service has managed a complaint.

"We want people to speak up when they’re unhappy or unsure of something. It’s reassuring to see that is happening. Nothing is more important than the safety and wellbeing of our children.

"While we saw a significant jump in the number of complaints received, the proportion of services we upheld a complaint against increased by less than 1%, from 2.6% in 2017 to 3.2% in 2018.

"The number of complaints received in 2018 was 91 higher than the 339 complaints received in 2017. The latest complaints related to 345 early learning services.

"Every complaint we receive is treated seriously. We assess each complaint, and investigate when required. If a service falls short of the regulated standards, we impose conditions for improvement or shut the service down.



"We investigated 391 of the 2018 complaints. A further 39 did not require investigation. These were either resolved with the service, referred to the service’s own complaints process, referred to another agency or withdrawn.

"Of the complaints we investigated, 221 were upheld, meaning that standards had not been met or the investigation found something that the service was required to improve.

"We suspended the licences of six services and cancelled the licences of five services following investigation of complaints. We changed a further 34 services licences to provisional.

"When a complaint is upheld we follow up in a range of ways. We often require services to review and make improvements to their policies or practice. We will offer advice and guidance to a service so they can do this. In some situations we will provide further support by funding professional learning and development.

"Services are legally required to have processes in place so parents and whānau can complain or ask a question if they’re not happy with any aspect of their child’s education and care. That could be a concern or question about enrolment processes, fees or something more serious.

"Most complaints can be managed at the service level but parents, whānau and caregivers are encouraged to come to us if they are not satisfied with the response from a service or if the complaint is potentially serious.

"Services must also let us know of any incident that is required to be notified to another agency. For example services need to let us know, alongside the Ministry of Health if they have an outbreak of illness. Some services also alert us to issues that happen in the service that don’t require a notification to other agencies.

"In 2018 we received 315 incident notifications. Some of these notifications resulted in a Ministry investigation. Seven services had their licence amended to provisional as a result of an incident and one service had their licence suspended and subsequently cancelled.

"We encourage all services to contact us should they require support or advice when managing and responding to an incident.

"We continue to look at ways to improve our management of complaints and incidents to use the insights from our investigations to improve the education and care provided for our children. As part of this work, all early learning regulations are currently under review to check their fitness for purpose."

Read the 2018 Early Childhood Education Complaints report.

Notes for editors:

-More than 200,000 children attend early learning services.

-In 2018 there were 4,563 licensed early learning services (including ngā kōhanga reo) and 908 certificated playgroups.

-There were 31,418 teaching staff in 2018.

-The draft Strategic Plan for Early Learning 2019-29 recommends a number of changes to current standards. Feedback received from public consultation on the draft plan is currently being considered, and the plan will be finalised later this year.

ENDS


© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Ministry of Education on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis Review: Ans Westra & The New Photography At Te Papa

Te Papa's latest exhibition and publication focuses its corrective lenses on eight outstanding photographic pioneers who forged a bold new style during the 1960s and 70s. More>>


Scoop Review Of Books: Making History

Jock Phillips is a pioneering public historian who has sought new ways to communicate history to a wide audience. His autobiographical memoir is a fascinating account of how perceptions of history have changed through his career. More>>

New Budget Arts Funding: Fairer Wage For Grant Artists, Creatives In Schools

The vital contribution and huge value the creative sector brings to New Zealand is recognised in this year’s Budget with $11.157 million over four years for two new initiatives, the Minister for Arts Culture and Heritage Jacinda Ardern said today. More>>

ALSO:

Auckland Region MMR Change: Children To Be Vaccinated For Measles At 12 Months

The first measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccination has been brought forward to 12 months from 15 months in Auckland because of the region’s measles outbreak. More>>

ALSO:

Tapu Te Ranga: Fire Destroys Main Building At Island Bay Marae

There was a large fire at the Tapu Te Ranga Marae in Island Bay early Sunday morning. Firefighters saved the meeting house, but the main building collapsed in the blaze and other surrounding buildings were compromised. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 