Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Awapuni Kindergarten closes its doors for the last time

Friday, 5 July 2019, 12:26 pm
Press Release: Ruahine Kindergartens

After 44 years, Awapuni Kindergarten closes its doors for the last time

Following a period of consultation, the Board of Ruahine Kindergarten Association has confirmed that Awapuni Kindergarten will close its doors for the last time today, Friday 5th July - exactly 44 years after it first opened.

Established in 1975, the Kindergarten has provided a valuable and much-loved service in the heart of Awapuni for many families, including second and third generations. Due to increased competition, enrolments are in decline and the kindergarten has lost over $168K in the last six years. Ruahine Kindergarten Association is a community based, not-for-profit service and can no longer sustain such losses.

We depend on government funding for survival because many of our families can’t afford to pay fees” says CEO Alison Rudzki. “There are several services around the Awapuni area and we just don’t have enough children enrolled to stay open. It’s a sad day for this community, but fortunately we have been able to transfer our tamariki and teachers to other Ruahine services”

On behalf of the Board and staff of Ruahine Kindergarten Association, I want to thank the many families and former colleagues who have supported Awapuni Kindergarten over the years”.

A blessing will form part of the kindergarten farewell and after the doors close, alternative options for the building and grounds will be considered.

ENDS




© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Ruahine Kindergartens on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

'High-Level Talks': Lord Of The Rings TV Series To Film In NZ

Amazon needed reassurance after the Christchurch terrorist attacks that New Zealand was still a safe place to film the world's most expensive television series. More>>

ALSO:

Accidental: Marae Fire Likely Caused By Brazier Sparks

The probable cause of the fire was hot embers from a brazier being blown by strong winds and igniting combustible material near a storeroom in the main house building. More>>

ALSO:

Scoop Review Of Books: Woman. Rocks. Science.

Elizabeth Alexander (1908-58) was a pioneering scientist who undertook research on widely different topics in England, Singapore, New Zealand and Nigeria, but sadly died before her 50th birthday... More>>

Howard Davis: A Marvelous Invention - Italo Calvino's Invisible Cities

“Of all the tasks, describing the contents of a book is the most difficult and in the case of a marvelous invention like Invisible Cities, perfectly irrelevant.” - Gore Vidal. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 