After 44 years, Awapuni Kindergarten closes its doors for the last time

Following a period of consultation, the Board of Ruahine Kindergarten Association has confirmed that Awapuni Kindergarten will close its doors for the last time today, Friday 5th July - exactly 44 years after it first opened.

Established in 1975, the Kindergarten has provided a valuable and much-loved service in the heart of Awapuni for many families, including second and third generations. Due to increased competition, enrolments are in decline and the kindergarten has lost over $168K in the last six years. Ruahine Kindergarten Association is a community based, not-for-profit service and can no longer sustain such losses.

“We depend on government funding for survival because many of our families can’t afford to pay fees” says CEO Alison Rudzki. “There are several services around the Awapuni area and we just don’t have enough children enrolled to stay open. It’s a sad day for this community, but fortunately we have been able to transfer our tamariki and teachers to other Ruahine services”

“On behalf of the Board and staff of Ruahine Kindergarten Association, I want to thank the many families and former colleagues who have supported Awapuni Kindergarten over the years”.

A blessing will form part of the kindergarten farewell and after the doors close, alternative options for the building and grounds will be considered.

