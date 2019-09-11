Measles in the Waikato Rises to 13

Waikato DHB’s Medical Officer Dr Richard Hoskins has today (11 September) confirmed 13 cases in the Waikato, including Hamilton, Paeroa and Morrinsville.

Dr Hoskins says: "In addition to contact tracing for those cases, we are dealing with two notifications of cases that were in our region while infectious, both around the Cambridge area.

"People who were at the following locations on the days/times given should check that they are fully immunised for measles and watch out for symptoms until the 15th day after the day on which they were potentially exposed."

Locations are:

- Sila Thai Restaurant Cambridge on evening of Wednesday 4 September 2019

- McDonald’s Queen St Cambridge on evening of Thursday 5 September 2019

- No 1 Motels on Victoria in Cambridge on 4-6 September 2019.

People that participated in the NZSS Girls’ Football - Hamilton Tournament event last week from Tuesday 3 onwards may also have been exposed. The organisers have been asked to alert all participating teams and for those teams to implement their planned responses.

"If they get symptoms they need to isolate themselves at home and call fast to seek medical support with their doctor or Health line 0800 611 166," Dr Hoskins states.

There is currently a high demand for vaccines and stock is very limited.

To manage demand on time immunisation is a priority for vaccinators, which is the following:

- On time immunisation at 12-15 months and again at 4 years of age. Highest priority within this category are Māori and Pacific tamariki

- Catch up immunisation for children on the NIR (14 years or under) with no doses of measles/mumps/rubella (MMR) vaccine recorded.

- Highest priority within this category are Māori and Pacific MMR for contacts of confirmed cases where they have correspondence from public health that show they should have first or second MMR.

Do not assume you are immune:

1. Ring your doctor to CHECK your whānau immunisation status If you are not immune, BOOK IN to get the vaccine

2. For Waikato measles information including symptoms, medical advice and resources visit: www.waikatodhb.health.nz/measles

Advice on public gatherings and events

Waikato’s Regional Public Health Service is advising that people in Waikato can attend events or public gatherings, unless they are unwell with symptoms of measles.

The service is not advising that people stay away from events or that these be cancelled. Organisers of events may choose to cancel these themselves.

People should however remain at home if they have been told to be in quarantine, even if they are feeling well.

With the measles virus circulating around Auckland and Waikato, people can catch the virus in any public space or from people they know.

People who are vaccinated or are over 50 years are considered immune to measles, and should not worry. Everyone else over 12 months should be immunised with at least one MMR vaccination.

The signs of measles are a fever, runny nose, cough, sore red eyes or rash.

www.waikatodhb.health.nz/measles

