29 August 2019

Food in Schools: caring for our children’s future

The Green Party is welcoming today’s announcement of a pilot programme to provide school lunches in 30 schools, expanding to 120 schools by 2021.

“All kids deserve a full education and a full stomach. A guaranteed lunch every day will have a huge impact on learning for the students who need it the most,” said Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson.

“Too many children are going to school hungry on a daily basis. It affects their ability to concentrate, to learn, and get the most out of their education. As a country we can’t allow this to continue.

“We know families are doing their absolute best to provide for their children but too many are struggling to make ends meet in light of high housing costs and low wages and incomes.

“The Greens have long championed a food in schools programme. Metiria Turei and other Green MPs spent years fighting for this kaupapa in the House, and we are pleased the Government is now undertaking this work. This is a testament to the organisations and schools who have taken it upon themselves to do the right thing for our tamariki.

“Today’s announcement shows a genuine commitment to reducing inequality in Aotearoa. It’s a simple step we can take right now.

"Breaking the cycle of inequality starts with supporting the learning and wellbeing of our tamariki and future generations.





