Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day

 

Trade Relationship With China Remains Strong

Sunday, 21 April 2024, 8:48 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Todd McClay 
Minister for Trade 
Minister of Agriculture

“China remains a strong commercial opportunity for Kiwi exporters as Chinese businesses and consumers continue to value our high-quality safe produce,” Trade and Agriculture Minister Todd McClay says.

Mr McClay has returned to New Zealand following visits to Beijing, Harbin and Shanghai where he met ministers, governors and mayors and engaged in trade and agricultural events with the New Zealand export community.

“China is our largest export market accounting for more than 26 per cent of our goods exports," Mr McClay says.

This year marks the10th anniversary of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, which builds on more than $38 billion in trade.

“This is a significant economic partnership for both countries, and it is important we continue to support its growth and assist our exporters to grow New Zealand's economy," Mr McClay says.

Bilateral meetings with Mr McClay's Trade, Agricultural and Forestry counterparts in Beijing covered areas of further cooperation, in particular on agricultural innovation, services, and processed wood products.

In Harbin Mr McClay met with Chinese partners in the agriculture sector and the Governor of Heilongjiang Province.

“It is great to see the high value placed on New Zealand primary exports and to discuss growing education and tourism connections between New Zealand and Heilongjiang Province.”

Mr McClay engaged with New Zealand businesses in-market in Shanghai and met with Mayor Gong.

"To support a strong economy the Government has set the ambitious target of doubling exports by value within 10 years, and new opportunities in the Chinese market will play a key role in achieving this,” Mr McClay says.

The Government is looking to lead a trade and business mission to China in the second half of the year to build on leads and further the Kiwi brand.

"With a growing middle class of over 500 million people there are significant opportunities for more high quality safe New Zealand products and services in the Chinese market. The Government looks forward to continuing to help Kiwis build on this important relationship.”

