Fatal Crash In Waiuku

Police were in attendance at a serious crash in Waiuku this morning.

The incident involved a vehicle and a child on a driveway on Mellsop Avenue.

Police were notified of the crash at around 11.07am, and sadly we can advise the child died at the scene.

A section of Mellsop Avenue was closed while emergency services were at the scene.

The Serious Crash Unit was in attendance and an investigation is now underway into what has occurred.

Our thoughts are with the family involved, and we are ensuring there is support available for them at this difficult time.

