Spring Creek Residents’ Meeting

Tuesday, 23 April 2024, 4:41 pm
Marlborough District Council

Spring Creek residents are invited to an update from Council’s Rivers and Drainage Engineering Team about the proposed Peninsula Road stop bank repair and upgrade project.

The meeting is at the Spring Creek Community Hall on Thursday 2 May at 7.30pm.

Andy White, Council Rivers and Drainage Engineering Manager, will explain the background, current situation, proposed project programme and progress to date.

He will also cover the current flood risk and how Council and the community can mitigate it over the duration of the project, and beyond.

Gary Spence, Council’s Emergency Services Officer, will also be on hand to explain what to expect if a flood evacuation order be given should another rainfall event occur in the future.

There will be an opportunity to ask questions.

