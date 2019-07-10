Local Election Access in NZSL

Councils and District Health Boards (DHBs) must ensure Local Government

Elections are fully accessible in New Zealand Sign Language.

With the Local Government Election period underway, Deaf Action reminds

every Council and DHB to make sure their election process is accessible

for all potential candidates and voters who use New Zealand Sign

Language (NZSL).

NZSL is an official language in New Zealand therefore it is necessary to

ensure information about candidates and the election process is provided

to the Deaf community as it is for the hearing community. This includes

information events for potential candidates, Meet the Candidate events

for both the voter and candidates. It is the responsibility of Councils

and DHBs to ensure this occurs.

Chair of Deaf Action Kim Robinson poses a question for all councils and

DHBs; ‘what good is the value of our vote when we cannot access the

context of the elections?’

NZSL is the first language of many Deaf New Zealanders who traditionally

do not vote or participate in the election process as the information is

inaccessible. Relying on written English is not an option and prevents

people from making an informed vote.

Democracy is for everyone in NZ. NZSL is an official language in New

Zealand. Making Local Government Election events accessible in NZSL

acknowledges the citizenship rights of Deaf people and their right to

participate in elections as a candidate or a voter.

Make Elections 100% accessible in 2019.









