National offer NZ to globalist’s with money

September 2019.



Now National has shown their plan to offer NZ to globalist’s with money, so will foreign finance conglomerates run our country in future?

The most important time is now for our future; as we need to be ‘frank’ and choose who will run NZ in future.

http://www.scoop.co.nz/stories/PA1909/S00066/time-for-a-frank-discussion-about-capital-markets.htm

QUOTE;

“National looks forward to having a serious discussion with New Zealanders about the key recommendations in the Capital Markets Taskforce 2029 final report, National’s Finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith says.

National understands that a strong economy is what puts more in the back pockets of New Zealanders and allows us to invest more in the things that matter to all of us.- simplifying and improving regulations, particularly relating to foreign direct investment ”

Just look at these few words highlighted above from National’s Finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith, we all clearly recognise the same language he uses as the John Key Government used to spinoff and sell half our assets during his infamous reign.

So we are now ‘being dressed like a chicken for the rotisserie’ for yet another selloff of NZ’ to the world foreign finance conglomerates it appears.

“National offer NZ to globalist’s with money.”

END.





