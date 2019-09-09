Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Time for a frank discussion about capital markets

Monday, 9 September 2019, 3:19 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

Paul Goldsmith - Finance

9 September 2019


National looks forward to having a serious discussion with New Zealanders about the key recommendations in the Capital Markets Taskforce 2029 final report, National’s Finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith says.

“National welcomes the report and will consider the recommendations put forward to generate more participation, increase the range of offerings in our capital markets and better fund infrastructure.

“As outlined in our Economic Discussion Document, National recognises that we need deep, dynamic capital markets in order to increase New Zealand’s relatively weak productivity levels and improve the standard of living for everyone.

“Without better capital markets, Kiwi businesses will not have access to the capital they need in order to grow.

“We will take time to consider the recommendations carefully, but we are interested in a closer look at the Taskforce’s recommendations around KiwiSaver settings, tax, improving financial capability for young New Zealanders and simplifying and improving regulations, particularly relating to foreign direct investment and anti-money laundering regulations.

“Of course, the other ingredient needed to encourage and grow our capital markets is confident businesses that are willing to invest, grow and hire new staff.

“Business confidence has plummeted under this Government because it has put reckless ideology ahead of mainstream economic policy. Confidence is now at its lowest levels since the depths of the Global Financial Crisis.

“National understands that a strong economy is what puts more in the back pockets of New Zealanders and allows us to invest more in the things that matter to all of us.”

ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


CIA Torture In Afghanistan: IGIS Says NZ Agencies 'Not Complicit' But...

The Inquiry found both agencies, but to a much greater degree, the NZSIS, received many intelligence reports obtained from detainees who, it was subsequently revealed, had been subject to torture. On one occasion the NZSIS provided questions to the CIA to be put to a detainee. While the NZSIS was not aware that detainee interrogations involved torture, it was known that the individual was being held by the CIA in an undisclosed location...

It was considered that the Directors of the agencies at the time were operating in a difficult political and intelligence environment but still needed to be more alive to the risks for their agencies and New Zealand in maintaining cooperative information sharing arrangements. More>>

 

Spending The Budget: Boost To Maintain Mental Health Services

The Prime Minister and Minister of Health have announced that $6 million of funding has been confirmed for existing, but currently unfunded, mental health services at 22 general practices and a kaupapa Māori provider spread across seven District Health Boards. More>>

ALSO:

Fresh Water: Government Launches Action Plan

The Action Plan for Healthy Waterways sets out the proposed new requirements to improve freshwater, which include: • Raising the bar on ecosystem health, including protecting wetlands and streams... • Set higher standards for swimming... • Interim controls on land intensification... More>>

ALSO:

Amnesty: Law On Children In Police Cells Must Change

“Children being held in police cells because there’s nowhere else for them to go is not acceptable, especially considering many have not been found guilty of an offence. A law that breaches children’s human rights in New Zealand can and should change, urgently.” More>>

ALSO:

100,000 Target Out, Shared Equity In: KiwiBuild "Reset" Announced

The reset includes: • New ways for people to become home owners, such as shared-ownership schemes • Boosting supply by building more homes where evidence shows they are needed • Reducing to 5% the deposit required for a government-backed mortgage
• Reducing the amount developers receive for triggering the government underwrite… More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Combatting The Measles Outbreaks

At Monday’s post-Cabinet press conference, the director-general of Health predicted that the current measles outbreaks will peak in about two weeks time. Let's hope. More>>

ALSO:

Credit Bill Amendments: Govt Announces Interest Rate Cap

Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister Kris Faafoi announced that an interest rate cap of 0.8 percent day will be included in the bill going through Parliament at the moment. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 