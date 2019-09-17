NZUS Council welcomes news PM to meet with Trump

NZUS Council welcomes news PM to meet with Trump



NZUS Council executive director Jordan Small welcomes the news New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will meet with US President Donald Trump in New York next week.

"It is an important first bilateral meeting and an opportunity to reinforce with President Trump our shared interests, values and history in an increasingly complex and challenging geopolitical environment."

Mr Small says it is also an opportunity to reinforce New Zealand's long-standing interest in a free trade agreement with the US to support growing exports in a relationship in trade balance.

"This is a bilateral relationship increasingly characterised by exciting and innovative export goods and services, technology and creative businesses, and leading-edge science and research.

"Often these New Zealand businesses are working in partnership with US firms employing New Zealanders and Americans and they are attracting transformative US investment which helps them connect to global markets," Mr Small says.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

