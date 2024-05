Delays Following Crash, State Highway 26 - Waikato

"Delays following crash, State Highway 26 - Waikato"

Emergency services are in attendance at a crash involving two vehicles at the

intersection of State Highway 26 and Tauwhare Road, reported at 7.20am.

Indications are that there have been injuries.

The southbound lane of SH26 is partially blocked, motorists are asked to

avoid the area and expect delays.

