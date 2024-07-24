StarJam Continues To Take Action To Ensure Sustainability For The Organisation

Starjam Raffle, Now Live!

Three months after StarJam raised over $165,000 to keep its doors open, they are continuing to diversify its funding streams and actively seek new partnerships and initiatives to ensure sustainability for the organisation in the longer term.

During the whole month of July and August, the non-for-profit is running a winter raffle to raise funds that will help them empower young people with disabilities through music and performance. This is your chance to win incredible prizes while supporting a fantastic cause.

There are prizes you don’t want to miss:

$5,000 Travel Voucher with House of Travel*

We have an incredible travel voucher! Use this voucher to plan your dream vacation and explore the world with unforgettable experiences.

Gym Membership with The Right Fit, valued at $4,200*

Thanks to our friends at The Right Fit, we have an incredible prize of a Gym membership! It includes 52 personal training sessions, access to the gym, to all group classes, and a 60 minute goal and nutrition session when getting started. Whether you’re in Auckland or prefer to work out online, this membership will help you reach your fitness goals.

A Long Weekend for two with 3 Nights Accommodation at a Sudima Hotel and return flights, valued at $2,800*

Thanks to our friends at Sudima Hotels, we have an incredible trip for 2 to any of their locations (Auckland, Rotorua, Christchurch or Queenstown), including flights!

After the successful emergency appeal “SOS - Save Our StarJam”, the StarJam team is working hard to support their jammers.

“The support from the community was incredible and unexpected. We achieved our $100,000 target and more. It has been a testament to our whānau coming together, along with the wider community who have shared the campaign widely and generously donated,” says CEO Gilli Sinclair.

StarJam feels very grateful to its community, especially the Jammers (young people with disabilities who attend StarJam), their parents and caregivers, tutors and volunteers, staff and everyone who works behind the scenes to support their Jammers.

The current times are difficult times, but the team at StarJam believe that the doors must remain open for places that bring social connection and joy to Jammers and their whānau, and therefore, they work hard to achieve this at StarJam.

The organisation is currently working on medium to long term initiatives including qualified direct marketing; increased corporate sponsorship; peer to peer fundraising and other exciting initiatives.

The StarJam Winter raffle site is https://www.starjam.org/starjam-raffle/

All donations are welcomed via our website https://www.starjam.org/donate/. As StarJam is a registered charity all donations are eligible for a 33.33% a tax rebate for gifts to Charity.

About StarJam: StarJam is a nationwide not-for-profit organization in New Zealand that empowers young people facing challenges due to disability through music, dance, and performance. Since 2002, StarJam has been dedicated to creating a world where differences are celebrated, and all individuals have the opportunity to thrive.

