Repealing Section 7AA

“The government risks a generational catastrophe if it fails to quash its short-sighted tilt at repealing Section 7AA,” says Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Ruanui Trust kaiw’aka’aere Rachel Arnott.

“The repeal of this section will impact the way Oranga Tamariki interact with our children, straining their w’akapapa ties with little to no regard as to the implications.

“Our tamariki will be robbed of the chance to be placed in culturally appropriate environments designed to nurture and heal those going through significant trauma.

“This is an overreach we will not accept.

“While not perfect and not providing a full Te Tiriti based model, Section 7AA goes someway to address the over representation of children being removed from their w’ānau.”

Arnott said it wasn’t too late for this government to do the right thing, and Ngāti Ruanui were perfectly placed to guide them back onto the right path.

“Ngāti Ruanui has engaged with Oranga Tamariki in establishing Te Atakura, an iwi w’ānau-based care service, where we manage and coordinate w’ānau care for Ngāti Ruanui decedents.

“It has assisted Ngāti Ruanui to work with tamariki and w’ānau using the Tiaki Model to inspire and ensure the continued well-being of our mokopuna.

“It enables iwi, ‘apū and w’ānau to build the capacity and enables us to exercise tino rangātiratanga.

“Building capacity is essential for Māori and the retention of this one clause is a start along that pathway.”

Ngāti Ruanui Taiao Officer Graham Young said the kōrero around the repeal of 7AA didn’t add up.

“There is no specific evidence of system failure under initiatives created under 7AA, but rather evidence demonstrates that the problem more likely stems from flaws in the practice of individual staff.

“Ngāti Ruanui has yet to see any real evidence demonstrated that Section 7AA has caused material harm to w’ānau and or the system of care.”

“Once again, like a record as broken as the government, I must stress our extreme disappointed that more robust discussion haven’t occurred when it matters the most.”

