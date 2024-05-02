Let It Roar: FMC's Griffin Creek Fundraising Campaign

FMC is launching a Griffin Creek fundraising campaign to help with the costs of an ongoing court case.

For a few years now, FMC has been fighting a legal battle to save this creek's recreational and natural values and to determine how much water can be taken from it to produce power, while still keeping it roaring. Our court case against the Department of Conservation and Griffin Creek Hydro Limited continues at the Court of Appeal with a hearing coming up in May.

“To protect this pristine river from diminishing, we believe the maximum amount of water intake needs to be determined and agreed upon,” explains Megan Dimozantos, FMC’s President. Even though the GCHL application did specify the maximum amount of water that can be taken from the creek, the latest concession from DOC does not clarify that.

“If we want to protect our land from inappropriate economic development, we need more clarity in the concession processes and how conservation law is applied and interpreted,” says Dimozantos.

The Griffin Creek case holds great importance. This is not a battle for Griffin Creek only. We are fighting for the protection of unique, pristine natural lands, owned by the public and protected by law.

Our hope is to raise funds to help us cover the legal costs of this and potential future court cases. As a small NGO, we rely on donations and bequests from our clubs and supporters.

A Givealittle page has been set up, to help us raise donations specifically for this cause.

