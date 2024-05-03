Feedback Sought On Taupō District Council Traffic Bylaw

Taupō District Council is reviewing its Traffic Bylaw and is inviting the community to provide feedback.

Council is proposing to roll over the current Traffic Bylaw without amendment. However, this bylaw impacts everyone who uses a vehicle in the district, so it’s important to have your say.

The Traffic Bylaw plays an important role in managing local roads and parking spaces and sets the requirements for a range of traffic-related matters such as:

Parking times and fines

Parking restrictions (including allowing for mobility-only parking spaces).

Allows Council to create new parking spaces.

Allows Council to restrict access to roads.

Prohibits the public from moving or damaging traffic signs (including temporary ones).

Bylaws guide how we live, work, and play across the district, promoting a friendly and safe environment for everyone to enjoy.

Council regularly reviews its bylaws to keep up with legal requirements, ensure they are useful and reflect community wants and needs.

Taupō District Council policy advisor Andrew Wilson said council had considered the current Traffic Bylaw as it was due for review and found no major issues.

“The bylaw in its current form works well so we are proposing no changes and to continue the bylaw without amendment.”

This is your opportunity to let council know what you think of the Traffic Bylaw and if it should continue as it is. The consultation period is now open and closes on Monday 3 June 2024.

Find out everything you need to know about the proposed Traffic Bylaw and how to make your submission at www.taupo.govt.nz/haveyoursay.

