Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Bureaucratic Madness

Friday, 11 October 2019, 2:06 pm
Press Release: Primary Land Users Group


What is this article all about you may ask and the headline would suggest that you should ask that question. So let’s look at some facts behind this headline.

Fact:

The world climate is changing.

Fact:

Farming has an effect on the climate.

Fact:

Urban areas also have an equal or greater effect on the climate.

Fact:

Farming has an effect on water quality.

Fact:

Urban areas also have an equal or greater effect on water quality.

Fact:

We require three basic things to survive, Food, Air & Water.

Fact:

The current government has released an Action Plan to Improve water Quality in all of our waterways.

Fact:

That plan is based mainly around the farming industries in New Zealand taking action to improve water quality in all of our waterways.

Fact:

This is going to have a very significant effect on the rural communities that service the farming industries.



Fact:

The Waikato Regional Council has released its proposed plan change (PC1) and this is currently still in the hearings process with the board of commissioners examining all of the hearing evidence prior to making a decision as to any changes they may recommend.

Fact:

This plan is solely based on the farming industries in the Waikato Region taking actions to improve water quality in our waterways.

Fact:

The land use intensification rules under PC1 will eventually mean that all commercial vegetable production will become a non-complying activity.

Fact:

To comply with the Governments new Action Plan for Healthy Rivers, new National Policy Standards for water quality and the Waikato Regional Councils PC1 will require a reduction in farm animal numbers with a resulting decrease in primary production.

Fact:

The over-riding legislation under which this is being done is the Resource Management Act (RMA).

Fact:

The purpose of this Act is to promote the sustainable management of natural and physical resources.

Sustainable management means:

Managing the use, development, and protection of natural and physical resources in a way, or at a rate, which enables people and communities to provide for their social, economic, and cultural well-being and for their health and safety while—

(a) sustaining the potential of natural and physical resources (excluding minerals) to meet the reasonably foreseeable needs of future generations; and

(b) safeguarding the life-supporting capacity of air, water, soil, and ecosystems; and

(c) avoiding, remedying, or mitigating any adverse effects of activities on the environment.

Fact:

We all need to do whatever we can to protect and improve water quality in our waterways.

Madness:

The madness starts when we look at all of the proposed new environmental legislation around water quality and realise that the bureaucrats have completely ignored two of the main requirements of sustainable management under the RMA (enabling communities to provide for their SOCIAL & ECONOMIC wellbeing).

The madness gets worse when you realise that with all of the proposed new requirements around water quality, that farming in New Zealand is being singled out as the sole cause of all of the degradation and being required to fix it. With the proposed solutions resulting in very significant changes to the farming industries and their rural supporting communities.

In the Waikato Region alone there has been modelling done that shows the results of the new Action Plan will be a 68% reduction in the drystock farming industry and a 13% reduction in dairying with a 160% increase in forestry.

The madness is explained when you realise that these figures don’t actually describe the most likely outcomes.

Given that forestry requires a large injection of capital at the development stage then ongoing smaller investments in maintenance and a waiting period of up to thirty years before you can get a return on your investment, the likelihood of all of those farmers that make up the 68% of drystock and 13% of dairying be able to change to forestry is almost zero.

What is most likely is that they will be made bankrupt and have to walk off their farms and this will then lead to a significant reduction in employment opportunities in the rural towns causing many people to move out in search of stable employment, most likely in the larger cities, leaving a large number of rural ghost towns.

The madness gets even worse when you think about the result of the reduction in primary production from New Zealand’s farming industries. - A reduction in primary exports with the resulting drop in our overseas income and likely difficulties in meeting our balance of payments, and more than likely a recession in NZ.

Then you have to take into account that even though we can stand and shout that we are leading the world in climate change actions, we are in actual fact making it much worse if you take a world view.

This is where the madness is perpetuated again. We produce primary products that are landed in Europe with a lower environmental footprint when landed there, than products produced in Europe. The population of Europe will still need those products to feed themselves and this will only result in them shifting their supplier base to other countries that have a worse environmental footprint than we do.

But that’s all right because we are leading the world and it doesn’t affect us in NZ anyway.

The madness is thinking that we can lead the world in the first place and in the second place ignoring the economic results of this decision making.

Yes we do need to take action to improve water quality, yes we have done some good things already and yes there will be more that we can do and better technology may help us as it is developed, but not at the expense of bankrupting our country or decimating our food production.
ends


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Primary Land Users Group on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Nicky Hager: SIS Unlawfully Targeted Journalist For NZDF

The Acting Inspector General of Intelligence and Security has upheld a complaint by investigative journalist Nicky Hager against the New Zealand Security Intelligence Service for unlawfully attempting to uncover his journalistic sources.

The complaint related to events that followed the release of Mr Hager’s 2011 book, Other Peoples Wars. That book concerned New Zealand’s military and intelligence activity in Iraq and Afghanistan. It was the first time the likelihood of civilian casualties during Operation Burnham was raised in public. More>>

 
 

Could Do Better: Post-Sroubek Review Of Deportation Info

Ms Tremain acknowledges that the review highlighted some aspects of the process that can be improved and makes five main recommendations to strengthen the existing processes for preparing files for decision-makers. Those recommendations are: More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On A New Book On The Leaky Homes Scandal

We all know that journalism is short of cash and under pressure from the speed, brevity and clickbait pressures of the 24/7 news cycle… but hey, given the right subject and a sufficiently stubborn journalist, it can still surpass most of the works of the academic historians... More>>

Regulation: Review Finds NZTA Road Safety Failings

The independent review, carried out by consultant agency MartinJenkins, lists at least 10 reasons for the failures including the agency being focused on customer service at the expense of its policing functions. More>>

ALSO:

Rod Carr: Climate Change Commission Chair-Designate Announced

Climate Change Minister James Shaw has today announced the appointment of Dr Rod Carr as Chair-designate for the Climate Change Commission. More>>

ALSO:

Compliance Complaints: 'Putting Right' Holidays Act Underpayment In Health

The Government is putting right a decade’s worth of underpayment to nurses, doctors and other health workers, says Health Minister Dr David Clark. More>>

ALSO:

IPCA: Disasterous Police Pursuit, Excessive Use Of Dogs

At no stage did Police follow the correct procedure for the commencement of a pursuit... A Police dog handler used his dog to help with the arrest of two of the young people. One suffered injuries resulting in his hospitalisation, and the Authority found that the use of the dog was an excessive use of force. More>>

ALSO:

‘Hard Place To Be Happy’: Report On Youth Residential Care

Children’s Commissioner Andrew Becroft says the report, A Hard Place to be Happy, contains important challenges from children and young people, aged 9 to 17, about their experiences in care and protection residences. “I found this report extremely difficult to read, and I think most New Zealanders would too.” More>>

Africa And Middle East Refugees: 'Family Link' Restriction Removed

The founder of the Double the Quota campaign has applauded the coalition government for Friday’s announcement that a discriminatory policy would be removed. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 