Severe Weather up North eases in time for School Holidays

MetService News Release

4 July 2019

A front over the North Island today is set to bring plenty of rain and even snow, MetService has issued Orange Severe Weather Warnings for most of the central and northern areas of the Island in the next few days. The good news is that it’s looking more settled for the start of next week’s school holidays.

MetService Meteorologist Kyle Lee says: “After the benign weather of last week and the fact that Auckland, Northland and Waikato broke records for the driest 6-month period between January and June, kiwis will certainly feel the effects of this wet weather forecast for today and tomorrow.”

“Due to the drier conditions surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous, so keep an up to date with this going into the weekend,” continued Lee.

The South Island in contrast looks a lot more settled today with only a few showers affecting the far south.

Tomorrow the front slowly moves off to the east, with cooler southwest winds set to return temperatures to normal for this time of year.

The front moving offshore also means areas are set to ease in terms of the heavy rain. Although, the southern and eastern parts of both Islands will continue to see showers and snow to 800 metres, with northern Canterbury and the Kaikoura Ranges seeing snow lower, to around the 600 metre mark.

The weekend continues to see the easing trend of weather, where settled conditions will start to be the main story again.







“This will be good news for anyone planning to attend the Super Rugby Final in Christchurch on Saturday evening, as the showers and strong winds should ease to a dry evening with light winds,” said Lee.

This also means the cooler temperatures and clear skies overnight will produce more frosty conditions into the start of next week as we head into the School holidays. Although there are a few areas which may see a few showers to start the week, generally the weather will be settled.

