On again off again rain from midweek

MetService News Release

8 July 2019





A cold southwest flow is producing a few showers for southern and western places today and tomorrow, but a front on Wednesday signals the beginning of an unsettled northwest flow. More fronts follow later in the week and into next weekend.

MetService meteorologist Andrew James explains "These fronts bring changeable conditions, so kiwis should expect periods of rain as well as dry spells. However, eastern areas of both islands are sheltered by the ranges so probably won’t see much rain."

"Parents will be pleased that, although there is some wet weather during the school holidays, the kids will get a chance to be active outside from time to time. Thursday looks like the best day this week for most places," James continued.

These northwesterlies also bring warmer than average temperatures, but unsettled conditions continue into next week.

