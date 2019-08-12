Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Thunderstorms to be followed by relative calm

Monday, 12 August 2019, 12:08 pm
Press Release: MetService


12 August 2019

After a weekend that saw heavy rain, heavy snow and severe thunderstorms affect parts of the country, MetService is forecasting the weather to calm down by the middle of the working week. However, thunderstorms remain in the forecast for parts of the country today.

MetService Meteorologist Peter Little comments, “On Sunday morning a Severe Thunderstorm Watch was issued for northern New Zealand, and on Sunday evening a line of Severe Thunderstorms was identified approaching Auckland and Warnings were issued. These severe thunderstorms brought damaging wind gusts that blew down fences, lifted roofs, including damaging part of The Cloud on Auckland’s waterfront, and toppled over shipping containers at the port. On Monday morning another Severe Thunderstorm was identified coming onshore over New Plymouth, which resulted in a damaging tornado and large hail.”

The threat of squally thunderstorms remains over much of the North Island and upper South Island today, and a Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued. Any thunderstorms that occur will likely be accompanied by localised heavy rain, hail, wind gusts of 110 km/h or more, and possibly a small tornado. See the Thunderstorm Outlook for more detail.

Little explains, “One of the driving forces of these thunderstorms has been very strong upper level northwesterly winds extending from Queensland in Australia across the Tasman Sea and over northern New Zealand. This current of strong winds is also known as a subtropical jet stream. Our weather balloon sounding released from Whenuapai in Auckland on Sunday recorded a maximum wind speed of 380 km/h at 35000 feet. This is around the cruising altitude of large airliners, and this tail wind means fast flights from Brisbane to Auckland, but slow going on the return journey.”

A lighter southwesterly flow over the South Island brought showers into the far south this morning, but many places started the day clear and crisp. “Mount Cook Aerodrome dipped down to a frigid -8.8°C this morning,” adds Little.

The cool and showery southwesterly flow strengthens and spreads over all of New Zealand on Tuesday, with gales likely in exposed places. Snow showers are also expected above 300 metres over southern New Zealand.

Southwesterlies and showers gradually ease during Wednesday and Thursday, but a front brings heavy rain to the West Coast and far south of the South Island on Friday. A low is expected to develop on this front as it moves northwards on Saturday, spreading rain over much of the country.

ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from MetService on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Earnings Update: Fonterra Sees Up To $675m Loss On Writedowns

“While the Co-op’s FY19 underlying earnings range is within the current guidance of 10-15 cents per share, when you take into consideration these likely write-downs, we expect to make a reported loss of $590-675 million this year, which is a 37 to 42 cent loss per share." More>>

ALSO:

Product Stewardship: Govt Takes More Action To Reduce Waste

The Government is proposing a new way to deal with environmentally harmful products before they become waste, including plastic packing and bottles, as part of a wider plan to reduce the amount of rubbish ending up in landfills. More>>

ALSO:

IPCC Climate And Land Report: Meat A Problem

WWF: “This report sends a clear message that the way we currently use land is contributing to climate change, while also undermining the land’s ability to support people and nature." More>>

ALSO:

0.5 Percent Cut: Official Cash Rate Reduced To 1 Percent

The Official Cash Rate (OCR) is reduced to 1.0 percent. The Monetary Policy Committee agreed that a lower OCR is necessary to continue to meet its employment and inflation objectives. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 