Wet and windy from Tuesday



19 August 2019



Presently, a ridge of high pressure is bringing settled weather to Aotearoa. However, from Tuesday MetService forecasts deteriorating weather as a front arrives from the west. This front is followed by a low-pressure system, bringing several features within it. These systems bring wind and rain to much of the country this week.

MetService Meteorologist Andrew James explains, "The ridge brings a fine and sunny day for most today but moves away overnight tonight. These systems then start affecting the country from Tuesday. Everywhere gets some wind and rain this week. The features come in quick succession, so there won't be too many breaks between them."

"We're expecting the heaviest falls to be on the South Island's west coast, where there are currently Heavy Rain Watches and Warnings in place. Central and southern parts of the North Island are also in line for heavy rain," James continues.

As well as rain, there will be strong northwest winds. The strongest winds are expected near the Southern Alps on Tuesday, with Strong Wind Warnings and Watches already in place for some areas. The combination of heavy rain and strong winds at high tide, along with low air pressure could cause some coastal inundation for low-lying areas of Nelson, Buller, and Westland overnight Tuesday into Wednesday.

The effects of this weather could be significant so stay up to date with forecasts, Watches and Warnings at metservice.com



ends

© Scoop Media

