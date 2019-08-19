Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Wet and windy from Tuesday

Monday, 19 August 2019, 12:03 pm
Press Release: MetService


19 August 2019


Presently, a ridge of high pressure is bringing settled weather to Aotearoa. However, from Tuesday MetService forecasts deteriorating weather as a front arrives from the west. This front is followed by a low-pressure system, bringing several features within it. These systems bring wind and rain to much of the country this week.

MetService Meteorologist Andrew James explains, "The ridge brings a fine and sunny day for most today but moves away overnight tonight. These systems then start affecting the country from Tuesday. Everywhere gets some wind and rain this week. The features come in quick succession, so there won't be too many breaks between them."

"We're expecting the heaviest falls to be on the South Island's west coast, where there are currently Heavy Rain Watches and Warnings in place. Central and southern parts of the North Island are also in line for heavy rain," James continues.

As well as rain, there will be strong northwest winds. The strongest winds are expected near the Southern Alps on Tuesday, with Strong Wind Warnings and Watches already in place for some areas. The combination of heavy rain and strong winds at high tide, along with low air pressure could cause some coastal inundation for low-lying areas of Nelson, Buller, and Westland overnight Tuesday into Wednesday.

The effects of this weather could be significant so stay up to date with forecasts, Watches and Warnings at metservice.com


ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop. 20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from MetService on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Industry Report: Growing Interactive Sector Wants Screen Grants

Introducing a coordinated plan that invests in emerging talent and allows interactive media to access existing screen industry programmes would create hundreds of hi-tech and creative industry jobs. More>>

ALSO:

Ground Rules: Government Moves To Protect Best Growing Land

“Continuing to grow food in the volumes and quality we have come to expect depends on the availability of land and the quality of the soil. Once productive land is built on, we can’t use it for food production, which is why we need to act now.” More>>

ALSO:

Royal Society: Calls For Overhaul Of Gene-Technology Regulations

An expert panel considering the implications of new technologies that allow much more controlled and precise ‘editing’ of genes, has concluded it’s time for an overhaul of the regulations and that there’s an urgent need for wide discussion and debate about gene editing... More>>

ALSO:

Retail: Card Spending Dips In July

Seasonally-adjusted electronic card spending dipped in July by 0.1 percent after being flat in June, according to Stats NZ. Economists had expected a 0.5 percent lift, according to the median in a Bloomberg poll. More>>

ALSO:

Product Stewardship: Govt Takes More Action To Reduce Waste

The Government is proposing a new way to deal with environmentally harmful products before they become waste, including plastic packing and bottles, as part of a wider plan to reduce the amount of rubbish ending up in landfills. More>>

ALSO:

Earnings Update: Fonterra Sees Up To $675m Loss On Writedowns

“While the Co-op’s FY19 underlying earnings range is within the current guidance of 10-15 cents per share, when you take into consideration these likely write-downs, we expect to make a reported loss of $590-675 million this year, which is a 37 to 42 cent loss per share." More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 