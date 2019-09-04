Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

August Climate Summary: Variable Temperature and Rainfall

Wednesday, 4 September 2019, 1:45 pm
Press Release: NIWA


New Zealand Climate Summary: August 2019 Issued: 4 September 2019

Variable temperature and rainfall patterns with frequent southwesterly winds

Temperature Temperatures were above average (0.51°C to 1.2°C above average) in parts of central Southland, north Otago, Taranaki, Whanganui, southern Hawke’s Bay, Waikato and the Coromandel. Temperatures were below average (0.51°C to 1.2°C below average) in parts of the West Coast, Tasman, Marlborough and Wairarapa.
Rainfall Rainfall was above (120% to 149% of normal) or well above normal (>149% of normal) for western and southern parts of the South Island, as well as coastal North Otago, Manawatu-Whanganui, central Waikato and Auckland. Rainfall was below (50% to 79% of normal) or well below normal (<50% of normal) in parts of western Otago, the Mackenzie Basin, eastern Canterbury, Hawke’s Bay, Gisborne, Bay of Plenty and eastern Northland.
Soil Moisture As of 31 August, soil moisture was near normal for most of New Zealand. Soils were drier than normal for isolated parts of inland north Otago, and wetter than normal about Kaikoura.

Full summary: Climate_Summary_August_2019_Final.pdf


Find more from NIWA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
