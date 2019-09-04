August Climate Summary: Variable Temperature and Rainfall
New Zealand Climate Summary: August 2019 Issued: 4 September 2019
Variable
temperature and rainfall patterns with frequent
southwesterly winds
|Temperature
|Temperatures were above average (0.51°C to 1.2°C above average) in parts of central Southland, north Otago, Taranaki, Whanganui, southern Hawke’s Bay, Waikato and the Coromandel. Temperatures were below average (0.51°C to 1.2°C below average) in parts of the West Coast, Tasman, Marlborough and Wairarapa.
|Rainfall
|Rainfall was above (120% to 149% of normal) or well above normal (>149% of normal) for western and southern parts of the South Island, as well as coastal North Otago, Manawatu-Whanganui, central Waikato and Auckland. Rainfall was below (50% to 79% of normal) or well below normal (<50% of normal) in parts of western Otago, the Mackenzie Basin, eastern Canterbury, Hawke’s Bay, Gisborne, Bay of Plenty and eastern Northland.
|Soil Moisture
|As of 31 August, soil moisture was near normal for most of New Zealand. Soils were drier than normal for isolated parts of inland north Otago, and wetter than normal about Kaikoura.
Full summary: Climate_Summary_August_2019_Final.pdf