True Spring conditions with changeable weather

Thursday, 5 September 2019, 1:53 pm
Press Release: MetService

5th September 2019


True Spring conditions with changeable weather

MetService is forecasting changeable weather for the weekend, in true Spring style.

A low over New Zealand is tracking eastwards today over the upper North Island. Strong, cool southwesterlies follow on Friday, then ease on Saturday. A cold front sweeps up the South Island Sunday cooling things off a little, while a warm front ahead of the next low from the west moves over the North Island.

24 hour rain accumulation maps

MetService Meteorologist Rob Kerr explains: “Southwest gales through Auckland and Northland could become severe later today, and we have a Severe Weather Watch in place for that. There is also a possibility of a thunderstorm or two through Auckland late this evening with the southwest change.”

“There’s a few wet days coming up for most, with rain giving way to showery southwesterlies during today and Friday. Respite, although brief, is on the way, as a ridge brings settled conditions across the country on Saturday ahead of more rain affecting many regions on Sunday,” he says.

Although, the ridge on Saturday is good news for most, showery southwesterlies will persist across Auckland and Waikato into the afternoon, and a few showers could affect the All Blacks vs Tonga game in Hamilton.

