A global first for urban earthquake effects management

Christchurch, NZ. 30 September 2019. In response to the lessons of the Christchurch, Kaikoura and Seddon earthquakes, Canterbury Seismic Instruments (CSI) is launching Sentinel, a global first for urban earthquake effects management.

“Earthquakes are a fact of life in New Zealand; they will happen again,” says Len Damiano, CSI General Manager. “That means business owners need to make smart, fast decisions about their people and property.

Current rules of thumb based on earthquake magnitude and distance don’t work.

GeoNet-based data is not valid for critical decisions and cannot measure real-life shaking variation between different buildings across a city.”

Sentinel directly compares ground shaking against the NZ Building Code design demand of any individual structure – big or small, new or old, on any ground condition and of any importance level.

“We do this by generating, in real time, a ground response spectrum for every individual building covered by our service,” Len explains.

Sentinel delivers Earthquake Response and Resilience as a service with best-practice Health and Safety, eliminating unnecessary business closures and accelerating economic recovery.

When an earthquake happens, Sentinel gathers data from hundreds of closely spaced sensors. It instantly compares the point-by-point shaking to every individual building’s design limits using best-practice and well-proven spectral analysis techniques. Results are sent immediately to the building occupants, the building manager and the structural engineer.

The unique end-to-end service measures shaking at every building, delivering you the right information at the right time to make the right decision.

“If you’re responsible for your people’s safety and your organisation’s continuity, Sentinel will provide you with the information specific to your building when you really need it, in whatever format you need,” says Len.

Existing Sentinel customers are spread across New Zealand, protecting more than 150 buildings and 100,000 people. Sentinel’s subscription service covers all of New Zealand.

No installation. No maintenance. No building owner permission. No hassle. No up-front cost. No delay. Available now.

Know your business priorities. Know your family and home are safe.



