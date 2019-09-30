Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

A global first for urban earthquake effects management

Monday, 30 September 2019, 12:49 pm
Press Release: CSI

Sentinel - a global first for urban earthquake effects management

Christchurch, NZ. 30 September 2019. In response to the lessons of the Christchurch, Kaikoura and Seddon earthquakes, Canterbury Seismic Instruments (CSI) is launching Sentinel, a global first for urban earthquake effects management.

“Earthquakes are a fact of life in New Zealand; they will happen again,” says Len Damiano, CSI General Manager. “That means business owners need to make smart, fast decisions about their people and property.

Current rules of thumb based on earthquake magnitude and distance don’t work.

GeoNet-based data is not valid for critical decisions and cannot measure real-life shaking variation between different buildings across a city.”

Sentinel directly compares ground shaking against the NZ Building Code design demand of any individual structure – big or small, new or old, on any ground condition and of any importance level.

“We do this by generating, in real time, a ground response spectrum for every individual building covered by our service,” Len explains.

Sentinel delivers Earthquake Response and Resilience as a service with best-practice Health and Safety, eliminating unnecessary business closures and accelerating economic recovery.

When an earthquake happens, Sentinel gathers data from hundreds of closely spaced sensors. It instantly compares the point-by-point shaking to every individual building’s design limits using best-practice and well-proven spectral analysis techniques. Results are sent immediately to the building occupants, the building manager and the structural engineer.

The unique end-to-end service measures shaking at every building, delivering you the right information at the right time to make the right decision.

“If you’re responsible for your people’s safety and your organisation’s continuity, Sentinel will provide you with the information specific to your building when you really need it, in whatever format you need,” says Len.

Existing Sentinel customers are spread across New Zealand, protecting more than 150 buildings and 100,000 people. Sentinel’s subscription service covers all of New Zealand.

No installation. No maintenance. No building owner permission. No hassle. No up-front cost. No delay. Available now.

Know your business priorities. Know your family and home are safe.


ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from CSI on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Expert Reaction: World Climate Report - Effects On Ocean And Ice

A new report has highlighted the urgent need to address climate change to protect the world's oceans and frozen places. More>>

Winning Pickers: Migrant Seasonal Worker Quotas Announced

“We are helping our regions’ growers to plan ahead and get the support they need. For the first time we are announcing a two-year increase to the RSE quota..." More>>

ALSO:

Fonterra Annual Results: Net Loss Of $605 Million

Today Fonterra announced its FY19 annual results, the final milk price for the 2018/19 season, its refreshed strategy and changes to its operating model and management team. More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank: Official Cash Rate Unchanged At 1 Percent

The Official Cash Rate (OCR) remains at 1.0 percent... Employment is around its maximum sustainable level, and inflation remains within our target range but below the 2 percent mid-point. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 