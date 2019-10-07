Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Announcing the finalists of the NZ Aerospace Challenge 2019

Monday, 7 October 2019, 3:01 pm
Press Release: Christchurch NZ

Announcing the finalists of the New Zealand Aerospace Challenge 2019


Disruptive technology features in finalists’ solutions to New Zealand Aerospace Challenge 2019

Robotics, satellite data, remote sensing and solar power are just some of the technology featuring in the top eight solutions for the New Zealand Aerospace Challenge 2019.

Entrants to the Challenge were asked to design solutions to identify, monitor or measure water or soil pollution using satellite data and unmanned aircraft technology. Submissions from all around New Zealand were considered as part of the judging process.

The eight finalists are:
• Christ’s College
• Drones Technologies NZ Ltd
• Kea Aerospace
• Landpro
• Lincoln University
• NIWA
• Samplair
• Seequent
Read more about the finalists’ solutions here.

The finalists will take part in a demo and ‘pitchfest’ in Christchurch and the winner will be announced by Marie-Frederique Romain, Airbus Director of Sales Pacific and Hon Dr Megan Woods, Minister of Research, Science and Innovation at an awards event on Friday 18 October.

The winner will receive $30,000, Airbus data vouchers and six months of commercialisation support.

Entries were judged by Cyrille Schwob, Airbus Head of Technology Asia-Pacific, alongside New Zealand’s top space and agritech industry leaders.

“Airbus has been impressed by the quality of the solutions submitted for the Challenge,” said Schwob.

“Narrowing down the list to the top eight was exceedingly challenging but it demonstrated that New Zealand is at the forefront of leveraging new technology to address some of the world’s biggest issues.”

ChristchurchNZ is hosting and delivering the Challenge and Richard Sandford, General Manager Innovation & Business Growth, said the competition brought together sectors and skill sets that don’t always naturally intersect.

“Applications featured agritech, aerospace, data analysis, product design, engineering and business development skills,” said Sandford.

“It’s this type of innovation that we want to foster here in Canterbury. Our region is one of the largest food bowls and centres of advanced manufacturing in New Zealand and we have a rapidly growing hub of innovative aerospace and future transport businesses.”

The Challenge is the first deliverable under the Letter of Intent signed by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment’s Innovative Partnerships programme and Airbus in October 2018.


ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Christchurch NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Christchurch Rebuild: Fletcher Sued For $7.5m Over Justice Precinct

Fletcher Building is being sued for $7.5 million by utilities contractor Electrix, one of the subcontractors on the Christchurch Justice and Emergency Services Precinct. More>>

Three New Drugs: PHARMAC Signs Bundle Deal For More Cancer Medicines

420 New Zealanders with lung cancer, breast cancer, multiple sclerosis and respiratory disease will benefit each year from a bundle deal PHARMAC has finalised with a medicine supplier. More>>

ALSO:

"Levels Playing Field": Government Responds To Electricity Price Review

The changes announced today include: • Supporting new and independent retailers by requiring the big power companies to sell into the wholesale market at affordable rates. • Extending discount rates to all customers • A pilot scheme to help customers who have not switched power providers before to shop around for better deals... More>>

ALSO:

Can Pursue Interim Injunction: ComCom Wins Appeal In Viagogo Case

The Commerce Commission has successfully appealed against the High Court’s decision not to issue an interim injunction against Switzerland-based online ticket reseller Viagogo. More>>

CTV Building Complaint: Engineering New Zealand Welcomes Court Of Appeal Decision

Chief Executive Susan Freeman-Greene says Engineering New Zealand will be continuing its complaints process against Alan Reay, now that the Court of Appeal has declined Dr Reay’s appeal. More>>

ALSO:

"New Approach": Banking Hub Trial For Regions

A unique partnership of six New Zealand banks will trial a new approach to providing banking services in small regional communities. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 