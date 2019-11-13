Police release footage in Browns Bay assault investigation

Detective Senior Sergeant Callum McNeill, Waitemata East Area Investigations Manager:

Police have released CCTV footage as they continue to appeal to the public for information into an incident where a woman was assaulted on a walking track near Browns Bay last Friday.

The victim, aged in her mid-20’s, was on the walking track between Browns Bay Road and Beechwood Road at around 4.40pm when she was assaulted from behind in an unprovoked attack by a male offender, who fled the scene on foot.

The offender was described by the victim as Maori, mid-20’s, around 5’ 10” tall and overweight.

He was described as wearing a baseball cap and a dark short-sleeved top.

Police have now released CCTV footage of a man who was on Beechwood Road around the time of the assault.

Detective Senior Sergeant Callum McNeill says Police want to speak to this man, who we believe can assist our enquiries.

“Anyone who recognises this man or has information about his identity is asked to contact Police immediately.”

Police are also investigating two other incidents on the North Shore where women were assaulted on a walking track between Murrays Bay and Rothesay Bay in October.

Police are investigating the possibility that these three incidents are linked.

“I want to reassure the community that we have a large team of detectives working on these investigations to find whoever is responsible.

“We have received some information from members of the public that we are looking into.

We want to thank those in our community who have contacted Police with information.

“We have increased our Police presence in the area and our Police officers have been talking to local residents to see if anyone has noticed any suspicious activity.

“We also want to remind the public, particularly people exercising alone on the walking tracks around the East Coast Bays area, to be alert of your surroundings and call 111 immediately if they see anything suspicious,” says Detective Senior Sergeant McNeill.

Police ask anyone with information about these incidents or the man shown in the CCTV footage to contact Police by phoning 105 quoting file number 191108/3003 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.





