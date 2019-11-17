Police investigating two suspicious fires at Epsom property
Sunday, 17 November 2019, 12:09 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"Police investigating two suspicious fires at Epsom
property"
Please attribute to Detective Senior Sergeant
Kathryn Bostock, Manager Auckland City Crime Squad:
Police are investigating after two suspicious fires at a
property on Manukau Road, Epsom, this weekend.
At
around 3am on Saturday, emergency services were called after
a shop front at the property was set alight.
Then,
at around 3am this morning, a car was driven into the shop
front and set alight.
The occupants of a
residential property above the store were home at the time
of both incidents.
While they were fortunately not
injured in either incident, Police are mindful that the
outcome could have been very different, and we are taking
this matter very seriously.
We would like to hear
from anyone in the Manukau Road area around the times of
these two incidents, who may have seen something which could
assist our enquiries.
If you can help, please call
105 and quote file number 191117/1234.
ENDS
