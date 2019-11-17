Police investigating two suspicious fires at Epsom property

Please attribute to Detective Senior Sergeant Kathryn Bostock, Manager Auckland City Crime Squad:

Police are investigating after two suspicious fires at a property on Manukau Road, Epsom, this weekend.

At around 3am on Saturday, emergency services were called after a shop front at the property was set alight.

Then, at around 3am this morning, a car was driven into the shop front and set alight.

The occupants of a residential property above the store were home at the time of both incidents.

While they were fortunately not injured in either incident, Police are mindful that the outcome could have been very different, and we are taking this matter very seriously.

We would like to hear from anyone in the Manukau Road area around the times of these two incidents, who may have seen something which could assist our enquiries.

If you can help, please call 105 and quote file number 191117/1234.

