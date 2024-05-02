Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

New Improved Framework For The Approval Of Transport Projects

Thursday, 2 May 2024, 1:49 pm
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

Photo supplied.

Hamilton City Council has agreed on an improved process for transport projects, following direction from Mayor Paula Southgate, and Deputy Mayor and Chair of Transport, Angela O’Leary.

The new process, approved by the Infrastructure and Transport Committee on 2 May, was prompted by strong feedback from the community, and will involve a more rigorous analysis of the rationale for transport projects.

Deputy Mayor and Chair of Infrastructure and Transport Committee, Angela O’Leary, said “We’ve heard the community and have taken action, to ensure decisions are made in the best interest of our city’s residents.”

Under the new framework, transport projects will be grouped into three categories: essential, renewal and maintenance, and improvement.

Essential projects are vital for maintaining the basic functionality and safety of our transportation infrastructure, such as footpath/street upgrades, refreshing road marking, upgrading or replacing street lighting.

Renewal projects include revitalising existing infrastructure and enhancing sustainability.

Improvement projects aim to enhance the overall quality and usability of our transportation systems, for example crossing and intersection improvements, and changes to road layouts.

These projects will continue to follow a simple process for approval and include timely communications, targeted at people directly affected by the work.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Improvement and major projects, including significant transport network upgrades or work where multiple changes are proposed in one project, will be put through a much more rigorous test, so Elected Members have the full picture before making a final decision.

Appropriate community engagement, and feedback from the public will be critical to help shape the project options.

O’Leary said “Our decisions are guided by what serves the community’s best interests and enhances their quality of life. We welcome continued feedback to ensure our transport plans are fit for purpose.”

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Hamilton City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 