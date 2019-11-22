Arrest after building sites burgled

A 43-year-old Christchurch man was arrested and charged with the burglary of two building sites, in the new subdivision near Townsend Road Rangiora.

At about 10:30pm Wednesday 20 November the man went to the building sites where he loaded his van with landscaping equipment from one site, before removing a trailer from the neighbouring site.

Once the burglaries were discovered, Police were led to the alleged offenders address by a GPS tracking device that was on the stolen property.

The vehicle involved was also identified through surveillance cameras set up by one of the builders.

Through the security measures set in place by these builders, Police were able to make an arrest and return the stolen property.

The alleged offender is due to appear in Christchurch District Court on Monday 25 November.

Canterbury Police want to remind the community to take precautions against burglars.

The following measures will help reduce crime:

• preventing easy access or opportunity

• engraving tools

• locking and securing premises

• using available technology to alarm and monitor your property

• having tracking devices on valuable items

ENDS

