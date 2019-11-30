Serious crash, Morrinsville

"Serious crash, Morrinsville"

Emergency services are at the scene of a crash on Piako Rd, Morrinsville, where a single car has crashed into a bank.

Police were called about 3pm.

Initial indications are that one person may be seriously injured.

The road is closed, with diversions in place at Matuku Road and Valintine Rd.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

