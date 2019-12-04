Arrest made in relation to Palmerston North serious assault

Palmerston North Police have today arrested a man in relation to a serious assault last week on the Mangaone Stream Walkway.

About 6pm on Tuesday 26 November, a woman walking along the walkway near Amberley Avenue was assaulted by a man who had followed her on a bicycle.

A 47-year-old man is due in Palmerston North District Court tomorrow on charges of assault with intent to injure and sexual violation.

Area Investigations Manager Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Sheridan says Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to the matter.

“Crimes such as this can have a big impact on victims and communities, and we want to acknowledge the bravery of the victim in this matter,” he says.

“We also have received a huge amount of support and information from members of the community who use this walkway and who have every right to be safe and feel safe while doing so.

“Police are committed to keeping the community safe and the quick investigation and arrest in relation to this incident will hopefully provide some reassurance.”

As the matter is now before the courts, Police cannot provide further comment.

