Affordable Housing For New Zealand Families

The Kiwi dream of owning your own home is still a reality in South Waikato. The average house price is just $251,599.

Whether you’re looking for an affordable way to get on the property ladder, after a better work-life balance, or thinking about downsizing and freeing up some extra money, you’ll find a home in South Waikato.

There’s an affordable home to suit any lifestyle or budget, from a three bedroom solid brick and tile in town, to an architecturally styled home on the banks of the Waikato River.

The South Waikato District Council is committed to working with developers and investors on new housing developments in all of the region’s main towns.



