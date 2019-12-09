Fatal crash - Saddle Road, Woodville

One person has died following a crash on Saddle Road, Woodville.

Police were alerted to a car that had gone off the road and into a ditch between Oxford Road and Morgan Road at around 2am this morning.

One person was found deceased at the scene.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

The road, which was closed earlier this morning is now open.





