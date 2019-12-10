Whakaari/White Island Emergency

White Island Tours Limited, are deeply saddened following the significant eruption at Whakaari / White Island this afternoon.

Paul Quinn, Chairman for White Island Tours says, “Devastation is an understatement. This is a terrible tragedy and our thoughts and prayers are with everyone who has been impacted.”

White Island Tours Limited are currently assisting Police and Civil Defence with the official emergency response.

“We acknowledge the considerable efforts from Police and Civil Defence and will continue to do whatever is necessary throughout the rescue operation, says Paul.

Our immediate focus is on supporting our staff, manuhiri and respective whānau, who have been significantly impacted and are showing immense strength and courage.”

ENDS

