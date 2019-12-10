Whakaari/White Island Emergency
Tuesday, 10 December 2019, 8:35 am
White Island Tours Limited, are deeply saddened following
the significant eruption at Whakaari / White Island this
afternoon.
Paul Quinn, Chairman for White Island
Tours says, “Devastation is an understatement. This is a
terrible tragedy and our thoughts and prayers are with
everyone who has been impacted.”
White Island Tours
Limited are currently assisting Police and Civil Defence
with the official emergency response.
“We
acknowledge the considerable efforts from Police and Civil
Defence and will continue to do whatever is necessary
throughout the rescue operation, says Paul.
Our
immediate focus is on supporting our staff, manuhiri and
respective whānau, who have been significantly impacted and
are showing immense strength and courage.”
PM's Statement Prime Deadly Eruption Of Whakaari / White Island
At this stage, we can confirm that amongst those currently listed as missing or injured are New Zealanders who were part of the tour operation, and tourists from Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, China and Malaysia. That is to the best of our knowledge.
To those who have lost or are missing family and friends, we share in your unfathomable grief at this moment in time, and in your sorrow. Your loved ones stood alongside kiwis who were hosting you here. We grieve with you, and we grieve with them... More>>
Police Update: Five Confirmed Dead - Eight People Unaccounted For
Work has continued overnight to respond to the eruption on White Island. Enquiries with tour operators indicate that 47 people were on White Island at the time of the eruption. Police can now advise that in addition to the five people confirmed deceased, eight people remain unaccounted for following the eruption. More>>