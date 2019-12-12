Partnership will drive LGWM programme forward



Greater Wellington Regional Council has voted in favour of a new relationship and funding agreement with Wellington City Council and the New Zealand Transport Agency to take the next phase of the $6.4 billion Let’s Get Wellington Moving programme forward.

Wellington City Council’s support for the new relationship and funding agreement was endorsed yesterday at its Policy and Strategy Committee. Greater Wellington Regional Council today voted in favour of the same agreement.

Daran Ponter, Chair of Greater Wellington, says “this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to re-shape the region’s future and help ensure its prosperity, liveability and sustainability.

“Our partnership agreement is central to ensuring we will work closely with the city council and Transport Agency to deliver on the promise of Let’s Get Wellington Moving.

“The Government’s recent announcement of a $3.8 billion funding package for Let’s Get Wellington Moving, plus an estimated $4.4 billion allowance for the wider region over 30 years, illustrates the vital need to invest in regional transport infrastructure.”

“There is a lot to do, and now is the time to move forward. We have committed funds, the right governance structure and have a mandate from the public to bring improvements on as soon as possible.”

Wellington Mayor Andy Foster says: “The decision made by our councillors will allow us to really start moving on this transformational journey.

“By making this decision we have brought forward funding so we can accelerate the action and ensure the programme keeps momentum.

“As part of programme governance, all big decisions will need to come back to Council, but I am very keen for Let’s Get Wellington Moving to be moving faster. Wellingtonians want to see visible action on the ground.

“Let’s Get Wellington Moving is not just any transport scheme. It is city-shaping and will help Wellington grow for the future.”

Early focus of the partnership will be on delivery programmes such as bus priority, walking and cycling improvements along the Golden Mile, Thorndon Quay and Hutt Road, and safer speeds in the central city and state highway east of Mt Victoria.

Further out, the next phase will involve progressing major programme elements through the business case development process and undertaking more detailed investigation of each individual element of the programme.

