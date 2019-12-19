Police make enquiries following Ararimu incident

Attribute to Detective Senior Sergeant Veronica McPherson, Counties Manukau CIB:

Counties Manukau Police have been making enquiries following an incident where a 12-year-old male received injuries at a property in Ararimu yesterday evening.

Enquiries have established that the young male was on the property handling a firearm used for hunting when it appears to have accidentally exploded while he was handling it.

As a result the victim has sustained moderate injuries to his neck and face caused by shrapnel from the firearm.

He was initially airlifted to Starship Hospital with serious injuries, however the injuries have since been downgraded.

The occupants at the address were licenced firearm holders.

Police are not seeking anyone in relation to this incident, which appears to be an unfortunate accident as a result of a faulty firearm.

