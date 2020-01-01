Enquiries ongoing after disorder in Waimarama

Police is making enquiries following a large disorder in Waimarama last night.

About 10:10pm Police was called to an address on Harper Road.

On arrival, officers were confronted by the group.

Objects were thrown and the window of a Police vehicle was broken.

Two youths were arrested and will appear in Youth Court, however Police continues to investigate the incident and more arrests are expected.

If anyone has any information which could assist Police they are urged to call 105, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.





