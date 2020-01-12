Missing kayaker, Lake Ellesmere

The search continues today for a man who failed to return from a kayaking trip on Lake Ellesmere.

The man was reported overdue about midday yesterday and emergency services launched a search effort.

Searchers stood down for the night about 9pm, and resumed at 9am today.

Waimakariri-Ashley Coastguard and Surf Life Saving NZ continue to assist Police in the search.

Later today, Police will review activity completed so far and decide on next steps.

