What could your community group do with more money?



Local community groups improving the city’s wellbeing can apply for a share of more than $400,000 funded through Hamilton City Council’s 2020 Single-Year Community Grants.

Grants of up to $8000 are available for not-for-profit community organisations that support small community-led projects which are aligned with the Council’s plans and strategies. Successful recipients will contribute to the social, cultural and environmental wellbeing of the city by delivering community-wide services.

Sandra Larsen, the Council’s Community Funding Advisor, says information sessions are being held in February to assist groups with their applications, as the hotly-contested grants last year received applications for more than double the available funding.

“We had 147 applications last year and the assessment committee confirmed 79 successful applications and distributed around $310,000. This year we have increased the amount of funding available to more than $400,000,” Sandra says.

“To give your application the best chance we recommend you get in touch and pop along to one of the sessions.”

The information sessions are held in the Auaha Room, in the front of the Central Library on:

• Saturday 1 February 2020 at 9.30am

• Wednesday 19 February 2020 at 5.30 pm

The funding round is open in February and applications can be submitted online until the closing date on 1 March 2020. Applications are assessed by an external panel made up of members of the community and Councillors Mark Bunting and Kesh Naidoo-Rauf. Final decisions on funding are made in April 2020.

For more information contact Sandra Larsen at sandra.larsen@hcc.govt.nz or visit hamilton.govt.nz/communityfunding

