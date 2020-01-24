Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Nelson - the five star garden city

Friday, 24 January 2020, 12:00 pm
Press Release: Nelson City Council

23 January 2020




Nelson’s beautiful public gardens are a feature of our Smart Little City we can all be proud of.

Whether you’re taking a stroll through the Miyazu Japanese Gardens, or enjoying street food at Isel Park’s Twilight Market they offer a relaxing space for locals and visitors to the region alike.

That’s why Council is thrilled to announce that after being assessed by the New Zealand Gardens Trust (NZGT) two of our gardens have been elevated to a higher star rating.

Broadgreen Rose Garden has gone from a 4* to a 5* Garden of National Significance, and Isel Park has gone from a 3* to a 4* Garden of Significance. Queens Gardens and Miyazu Japanese Gardens both maintained their 5* rating.

Community services chair Matt Lawrey says Nelson’s stunning public gardens were testament to the hard work and expertise of Nelmac staff and dedicated volunteers.

“While the recognition is more than welcome, I don’t think it’ll come as a surprise to many people. If there is one thing that Nelsonians agree on, it’s that we’re blessed with beautiful parks and gardens, and that our staff and Nelmac do a wonderful job looking after them. It’s also a credit to dedicated volunteers who do their bit to keep our gardens looking lovely.”

Sports and Recreation Committee Chair Tim Skinner says the five star rating is well deserved.

“Council has prioritised work on all of the city’s public gardens, and that’s now paid off with this announcement. The gardens are a vital part of our heritage and a great place for people to relax in a peaceful environment.”

The NZGT described the rose garden at Broadgreen as “beautifully presented… with a brilliant display of blooms in mid-November”. Assessors praised the “large, old trees” at Isel Park and said the “Doryanthus exselsa in full flower was a real showstopper”.

Kate Krawczyk, Nelmac’s Horticultural Parks Team Leader, has twenty years of experience in landscape and garden design and heads up a squad of gardeners with horticultural qualifications from New Zealand and overseas.

She says Broadgreen House is “the most labour and maintenance intense of Nelson's seven horticultural parks because of the roses, extensive perennial borders and large lawns”.

“We are so lucky in Nelson. The preserved heritage and beautiful green spaces have long been a priority for NCC and the community and it's paid off. Not many other towns in New Zealand have the gardens and parks and heritage trees that we do.

“We are looking after someone else's vision and upholding the dreams of the settlers who planted the first gardens and the garden managers that have preceded me. It is a real honour to be the caretaker of their legacy and to continue their work.”

Kate’s deputy Matt Clark took time out from tending to the flower beds at Isel Park to describe what the gardens mean to him.

“Each of our gardens has a unique identity, so there’s something here for everyone. Each garden has native plants integrated, but there’s also a huge variety of exotic plants at places like Church Hill and Queens Gardens. And for people who love a 19th Century style Arts and Crafts house with a stunning rose garden, Broadgreen House is perfect.”

According to Matt, Nelson’s public gardens all have unique themes.

“Isel is a forest and Broadgreen is a centre for roses. There’s been a bit of shift over the past five years in terms of adding things like irrigation, and new planting. That could be why we’re experiencing a bit of a golden age for Nelson’s gardens at the moment.”

Matt was also keen to talk about how the gardens change seasonally.

“Right at the beginning of Spring, Broadgreen is popping, it’s crazy.”


ENDS


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Nelson City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell : On Dealing With Impeccable, Impeachable Lies

By now, the end game the Republican Senate majority has in mind in their setting of the rules for the impeachment trial of Donald J. Trump is pretty clear to everyone: first deny the Democrats the ability to call witnesses and offer evidence, and then derisively dismiss the charges for lack of evidence. For his part, does former security adviser John Bolton really, really want to testify against his former boss? If there was any competing faction within the Republican Party, there might be some point for Bolton in doing so – but there isn’t. More>>

Published on Werewolf

 
 

WINZ Quarterly Report: More People Getting Into Work

The December quarter benefit numbers released today show the Government’s plan to get people off the benefit and into work is starting to pay off,” Social Development Minister Carmel Sepuloni said. More>>

ALSO:

Changing lives: Boost In Whānau Ora Funding

Whānau throughout New Zealand are set to benefit from an extra three million dollars that will go directly to Whānau Ora Commissioning Agencies, the Minister for Whānau Ora Peeni Henare announced today. More>>

ALSO:


PGF Kaikōura $10.88M: Boost In Tourism & Business

The Provincial Growth Fund (PGF) is investing $10.88 million to boost business and tourism opportunities in Kaikōura, Parliamentary Undersecretary for Regional Economic Development, Fletcher Tabuteau announced today. More>>

ALSO:

Whitebaiting: Govt Plans To Protect Announced

With several native whitebait species in decline the Minister of Conservation Eugenie Sage has today released proposals to standardise and improve management of whitebait across New Zealand. More>>

ALSO:


Education: Resource For Schools On Climate Change

New resource for schools to increase awareness and understanding of climate change... More>>

ALSO:

In Effect April: New Regulations For Local Medicinal Cannabis

Minister of Health Dr David Clark says new regulations will allow local cultivation and manufacture of medicinal cannabis products that will potentially help ease the pain of thousands of people. More>>

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: On What An Inquiry Might Look Like

Presumably, if there is to be a ministerial inquiry (at the very least) into the Whakaari/White Island disaster, it will need to be a joint ministerial inquiry. That’s because the relevant areas of responsibility seem to be so deeply interwoven... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 